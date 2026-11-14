Tech Giants Digital Duty of Care Locks Australian Accounts

Australian telecommunications ombudsman warns AI enforcement causes account lockouts. She demands an independent ombudsman to protect users and small businesses from permanent platform bans.

Australian telecommunications ombudsman Rebecca Gebert has issued a stark warning regarding the implementation of the digital duty of care, noting that stricter enforcement by technology giants could inadvertently lock out everyday Australians and small businesses from their social media accounts. She emphasized that the current regulatory framework lacks an independent complaints mechanism, leaving users with no viable recourse when artificial intelligence systems erroneously flag content.

AI Enforcement Risks Account Lockouts

Rebecca Gebert supports the overarching goal of the digital duty of care to shield Australians from online harm, yet she argues that the existing structure creates significant risks for user access. She pointed out that Australian social media accounts are already among the most frequently shut down and difficult to recover, a trend exacerbated by the reliance on automated systems. Not-for-profit organization Repro Uncensored has reported these high shutdown rates, highlighting the severity of the issue for vulnerable communities.

Also read Brisbane couple gives $100,000 prize to artwork demonstrating ‘Australian pride’

The concern is that as platforms ramp up their use of artificial intelligence to flag content, the volume of incorrect flags will rise, leading to more account lockouts. Gebert stated that this automated approach fails to create a fair environment or hold major technology companies accountable for their operational errors. Without a human review process or an independent umpire, the system defaults to permanent bans after a single rejected appeal.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Landscape

The political landscape surrounding this legislation is tense, with the Greens demanding an independent complaints avenue as a condition for supporting Labor's digital duty of care. The minor party is also pushing for tougher rules against doomscrolling, larger fines for non-compliance, and mandatory opt-in algorithms for users. The Coalition has largely refused to negotiate, branding the proposed legislation as an attack on free speech, which leaves the Greens as the only path to passing the bill before parliament rises for the year.

Advertisement

Meta recently reinstated the Instagram account of Sherele Moody, who ran the Femicide Watch page, after she mobilized an online campaign to challenge the takedown. However, Gebert noted that such resolutions are exceptional rather than the norm, leaving the majority of users without any meaningful way to appeal decisions made by algorithmic systems. The telecommunications industry ombudsman stressed that individual appeals within apps often result in permanent account disabling if the initial automated review rejects the complaint.

Impact on Small Businesses and Livelihoods

The economic implications of these account lockouts are severe for small business owners who rely entirely on social media for their operational models. Gebert reported hearing from business owners whose livelihoods are at immediate risk, with some even facing the danger of losing their homes due to the inability to access their platforms. The material impact on these enterprises underscores the need for a robust safety net that protects consumers from the disproportionate consequences of automated moderation errors.

Meta acknowledged that enforcing harm mitigation at scale inevitably leads to mistakes, but offered no alternative to the in-app appeal process. The company's position highlights a gap in consumer protection, as there is currently no mechanism to contact a human representative. This lack of human oversight leaves users vulnerable to the rigid enforcement of content policies that may not account for context or nuance.

Path Forward for Regulatory Oversight

An independent complaints avenue is one of the key changes to Labor's digital duty of care being pushed by the Greens and supported by various advocacy groups. The Human Rights Law Centre, CHOICE, and Teach Us Consent have all backed the proposal for a consumer safety net funded by tech companies. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has previously recommended that the government establish a big tech ombudsman to handle such disputes effectively.

Advertisement

Rebecca Gebert welcomed the requirement for internal dispute resolution but argued that it does not go far enough to protect consumers. She advocated for an independent appeals process that complements the regulatory role of the eSafety Commissioner and provides a free service for those who cannot afford private legal action. The telecommunications industry ombudsman's office has seen a 70 per cent surge in complaints about digital services in 2025-26, indicating a growing demand for resolution pathways that currently do not exist within her office's scope.