Ombudsman Warns Australians Risk Permanent Social Media Lockouts Under Digital Duty of Care

Telecommunications industry ombudsman Sylvia Gebert warns that AI-driven enforcement of Australia's digital duty of care could lock out users and small businesses without recourse, as political negotiations continue.

More Australians and small business owners could be permanently locked out of their social media accounts as tech giants enforce a new digital duty of care, the telecommunications industry ombudsman has warned.

Sylvia Gebert said the framework risks making things worse for users while leaving a gap where a big-tech ombudsman should be. Her warning reinforces her call for an independent complaints process. Gebert supports the digital duty of care's goal of protecting Australians from online harm. But she argues that current enforcement mechanisms lack adequate safeguards for user rights.

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AI Errors Risk Permanent Account Lockouts

As-is, she said, the law could inadvertently harm the very people it aims to protect. Gebert highlighted that platforms are ramping up their use of artificial intelligence to flag and remove content. This surge in AI deployment increases the likelihood of erroneous decisions. Automated systems may incorrectly flag posts, leading to permanent account disablement without human intervention.

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Individuals who inadvertently violate complex community guidelines may find their access revoked indefinitely. We are hearing from consumers that these are blunt, automated responses, Gebert said. She added that there is a risk incorrectly flagged posts could lead to more account lockouts. Australian social media accounts are among the most frequently shut down and hardest to recover, according to not-for-profit Repro Uncensored.

In July, a wave of Meta suspensions hit popular local queer venues. The closure of Sherele Moody's Femicide Watch Instagram page also raised concerns about the type of content being targeted. Meta reinstated Moody's account on Thursday after the anti-violence advocate mobilised an online campaign to get her page back. But Gebert said most people are left with no recourse.

Small Businesses Face Revenue Loss from Bans

This outcome is rare, she emphasised, because most individuals lack the resources to mount such a high-profile defense. Meta conceded on Thursday that enforcing harm mitigation at scale means its systems sometimes make mistakes. A spokesperson stated that safety enforcement at scale inevitably leads to errors in judgment. Individuals can appeal against a takedown in-app, but there is no way to contact a human.

If the appeal is rejected, the account is permanently disabled. Small businesses that rely heavily on social media for revenue are particularly vulnerable. Gebert said she has heard from small businesses who designed their whole business model around engaging on social media. When they lose access, their livelihoods are put at risk in a very material way.

I have had people speaking to me about their mortgages on their homes being put at risk because they have lost access to their platforms, she said. Labor's digital duty of care would require platforms to protect Australians from seriously harmful content, such as violent threats or child exploitation material. It would also give users the choice to opt in to an algorithm.

Senate Negotiations Shape Digital Duty of Care

Passing the rules depends on negotiation with the Greens, who control the balance of power in the Senate. The minor party is Labor's only path to passing the legislation in the next fortnight before parliament rises for the year. The Coalition has all but refused to negotiate on what it has branded an attack on free speech.

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A spokesman for Communications Minister Anika Wells pointed to laws empowering the eSafety commissioner to sue tech companies that do not develop adequate internal dispute resolution processes. The spokesman said the government understands how frustrating it can be for Australians to report a complaint to a tech company and hear nothing back. Right now there is nothing that says platforms must have effective complaints pathways, he said. He added that negotiations over final amendments to the bill are ongoing.

The Greens are pushing for tougher rules, including an independent complaints avenue, measures to discourage doomscrolling, and larger fines for non-compliance. Gebert welcomed the requirement for internal dispute resolution but said it does not go far enough. Gebert advocates for an independent appeals process to hold big tech accountable. She argues that an internal dispute resolution mechanism is insufficient on its own.

Calls for Independent Big Tech Ombudsman

An external umpire would provide a free safety net for consumers who cannot afford private litigation. We do not think that that is really creating the right environment or holding big tech to account, Gebert said. Having an independent umpire is a really important part of the system. She said an independent appeals process would complement the eSafety commissioner's regulatory role and would be free to consumers.

A cross-section of peak bodies and advocates have backed the proposal for a consumer safety net funded by tech companies. Supporters include the Human Rights Law Centre, CHOICE and Teach Us Consent. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has twice previously recommended that the government establish a big tech ombudsman. Complaints about digital services made to the telecommunications industry ombudsman soared 70 per cent in 2025-26 compared with the year before, despite not being within the office's scope.

Gebert said the full scale remains unclear because complaints are scattered between her office, the ACCC and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, none of which are empowered to act. Gebert, who has long called for expanding her office's powers to include digital platforms, said the digital duty of care is a good opportunity for the government to deliver.