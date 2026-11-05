Tech Giants Sue California to Block Child Safety Social Media Law

Google, Meta, and TikTok challenge California's Assembly Bill 1709 in federal court, arguing the law violates free speech and exceeds state authority over digital content.

Google, Meta Platforms, and TikTok have initiated legal action to block enforcement of California Assembly Bill 1709, a new state law designed to shield minors under the age of 16 from algorithmic addiction risks on social media platforms.

The major technology firms filed separate lawsuits in federal courts across the state, with Google filing in San Jose, Meta in San Francisco, and TikTok in Los Angeles. The plaintiffs argue that the legislation, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed on 10 September, unlawfully infringes upon their constitutional rights and interferes with their proprietary content curation systems.

Also read Euro giants circle NBL superstar as United respond to shock transfer rumours

Legal Arguments Against Content Curations

Google, Meta Platforms, and TikTok assert that the statute violates the First Amendment protections of free speech guaranteed by the United States Constitution. The companies claim the law impermissibly compels them to adopt California's preferred methods for presenting content to minors, effectively substituting state judgment for parental authority and corporate editorial discretion.

The plaintiffs also contend that the legislation violates Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act, which provides broad liability shields for online platforms regarding user-generated content. They argue that the law attempts to force tech companies to remove or alter features that are integral to their business models, thereby suppressing protected speech.

Advertisement

Corporate Responses to State Regulations

Google spokespersons stated that overly broad regulations disrupt the safety systems companies have built to help children access high-quality, age-appropriate videos. The company emphasized that it cannot allow the state to override its editorial judgments on how to curate billions of posts while leaving minors free to spend unlimited time on other unregulated online platforms offering similar services.

TikTok echoed these concerns, arguing that protected speech cannot be suppressed solely because a legislative body deems certain ideas or images unsuitable for young people. The platform maintained that the law improperly targets the mechanisms by which it delivers content to its user base, rather than addressing the content itself.

California Stance on Digital Protection

The office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta, the sole defendant in these proceedings, confirmed on Thursday that it is reviewing the lawsuits. Bonta's office expressed a firm commitment to defending what it described as commonsense laws intended to protect children from online exploitation.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed the bill into law, previously declared that children's safety must remain central to all technology discussions. He stated that California will not stand idle while unregulated technology poses risks to the state's youth, framing the legislation as a necessary intervention against harmful digital practices.

Wider Impact on Digital Policy and Safety

Assembly Bill 1709 prohibits social media platforms from offering psychologically exploitative features to underage users, such as personalized recommendations and autoplay functions. The law mandates that these platforms delete the accounts of children under 16 who utilize these specific features, marking a significant regulatory shift in how tech companies interact with minors.

Advertisement

Critics of the law, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, have labeled it a privacy and free speech nightmare. The non-profit digital rights group joined other advocates in accusing the California Legislature of overreaching its authority to regulate digital spaces.

Meanwhile, the tech giants face mounting legal pressure from various quarters. Google, Meta, TikTok, and Snapparent Snap continue to defend against thousands of lawsuits from individuals, school districts, and municipalities. These cases allege that the companies intentionally designed addictive features that contributed to a youth mental health crisis involving anxiety, depression, and suicide.

The litigation comes amid a broader global trend of regulating youth social media access. Australia has implemented a ban on social media for children under 16, and Meta previously agreed to pay up to $18 billion and limit teenagers' use of Facebook and Instagram following agreements with nearly all US states regarding privacy and consumer protection violations.

In a related development, Google recently faced a lawsuit from a California family alleging that AI search interactions contributed to their teen daughter's suicide plans. The company was also forced to reverse a decision to restrict classroom access to Google Search for schools that did not enable other AI features, highlighting the complex legal landscape surrounding digital safety and education.