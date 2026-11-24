Australia's Labor government and the Greens have agreed on a digital duty of care bill that imposes fines of 5 per cent of global revenue on tech giants and gives individuals the right to sue platforms for online harm.

Tech giants including Google, TikTok and Meta will be fined 5 per cent of their global revenues for breaching Australia's digital duty of care laws under a compromise deal struck between Labor and the Greens.

Massive Fines For Tech Giants Breaching Laws

The fines are exponentially greater than the original maximum penalties. Communications Minister Anika Wells announced the agreement with the Greens on Tuesday. The legislation is expected to pass by the end of the year. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has global revenue above 200 billion US dollars over the past year.

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Fines for the company could exceed 10 billion US dollars per breach. The Greens had demanded fines set at 10 per cent of global revenue. Senator Sarah Hanson-Young said the minor party would back the bill in exchange for significant wins, including a private right to legal action and a pathway to an independent ombudsman for big tech. Hanson-Young said the Greens have long campaigned for big tech to be held accountable for the harm they profit off online.

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Crackdown On Addictive Features And Doomscrolling

She confirmed there would be an increase in fines to 5 per cent of global revenue, with multi-billion dollar penalties. The deal also includes amendments requiring platforms to crack down on addictive features that keep users on their services. Platforms will be deemed to have broken the rules if they fail to mitigate harm or risk of harm caused by addictive features such as infinite scrolling.

The definition of addictive features will be broad, leaving the onus on platforms to police their services. Hanson-Young said the rules would dump the doomscroll by forcing tech companies to prevent harm from their addictive design features. The planned framework would apply new online safety standards to social media, games, apps and chatbots. Labor said it would place an overarching obligation on tech platforms to provide a safe online environment for all Australians.

New Ombudsman And Private Rights To Sue

The laws would replace a range of existing online codes and standards with a broader duty-of-care requirement to protect users from certain harmful content. Platforms would also be required to offer an opt-out feature for their algorithm and suggested content. A private right for Australians to sue tech platforms for breaches of the code will be enshrined in the legislation. This follows successful lawsuits brought against platforms in the United States.

The Greens also won government support for the establishment of an ombudsman, similar to the one working in the telecommunications space, to assist social media users in their complaints against big tech. The digital duty of care bill has already passed the House of Representatives. It seeks to hold tech giants responsible for content seen by adults and children on their platforms.

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The bill lists harms including the promotion of gender-based violence and threatening to post intimate images without a person's consent. The proposal covers social media, AI chatbots, search engines and apps. The Coalition abandoned the bill over concerns it curbed freedom of speech and refused to negotiate on the reforms, arguing they amount to political censorship. That left the Greens as the sole negotiating partner in the Senate.

Wells said on Monday she had been speaking a lot with Hanson-Young and that the government was working through what Greens amendments might look like. Both the government and the Greens had expressed their desire to pass the legislation before the end of the week, just before the one-year anniversary of Labor's under-16 social media ban. Fines based on a business's revenue are a feature of Australian corporate law.

Comparison Of New Fines To Existing Penalties

Companies that breach laws such as the Corporations Act or the National Consumer Credit Protection Act can face fines of up to 10 per cent of their annual turnover with a cap of 910 million dollars. Under the Competition and Consumer Act, fines of 30 per cent of a business's adjusted revenue can be imposed on guilty firms. The new digital duty of care fines would be imposed for allowing harmful content to fester on platforms.

The deal marks a significant expansion of online safety obligations for major technology companies operating in Australia. The government and the Greens have both described the agreement as a major step forward for protecting Australians online.