Tech sell‑off and oil price surge spark global market pullback amid Middle East flare‑up

Equity markets in Asia and Europe fell sharply after a steep decline in US tech stocks, while Brent crude rose nearly five percent following renewed Iran‑Israel clashes that threaten the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts cite funding pressures for AI firms and rising interest‑rate expectations as key drivers of volatility.

Global equity markets retreated on Monday as investors wrestled with the twin pressures of a sharp correction in United States technology shares and a resurgence in oil prices triggered by fresh hostilities between Iran and Israel.

The sell‑off followed a volatile week in which the Nasdaq Composite lost almost five percent and the S&P 500 fell two percent, ending a nine‑week winning streak. Analysts pointed to growing concerns over how companies at the forefront of the artificial intelligence boom would fund their aggressive capital expenditure programmes, especially as expectations of higher inflation and interest rates mounted.

Wealth Club chief investment strategist Susannah Streeter warned that markets were increasingly pricing in a higher probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike this year, a scenario that could tighten financing conditions for even the most cash‑rich tech giants. Saxo's chief investment strategist Charu Chanana added that investors are now demanding clearer evidence of earnings growth, monetisation pathways, disciplined capex and solid returns on funding, describing the recent moves as a positioning reset rather than a fundamental break in the AI narrative.

In Asia, where dependence on imported energy is pronounced, equity indices plunged sharply. South Korea's Kospi index fell nearly nine percent at one stage, prompting a brief trading halt as heavyweight chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix saw their shares tumble by nine percent and six percent respectively. The broader Asian market weakness reflected fear that higher oil costs could erode profit margins for export‑driven manufacturers.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 opened down four tenths of a percent, with Rolls‑Royce and IAG among the biggest decliners, while oil majors BP and Shell registered modest gains. German, French and Spanish markets also slipped, and the pan‑European Stoxx 600 index slipped just under one percent as AI‑related chip producers such as BE Semiconductor Industries and ASML posted losses of four and three point two percent respectively. Oil markets reacted in the opposite direction.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose by almost five percent to $97.60 a barrel after Iran and Israel exchanged fire for the first time since a ceasefire in April. The exchange of direct strikes raised concerns that the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for roughly one fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies, could remain closed longer than anticipated, tightening global supply and fuelling price gains.

The price rally reversed a recent dip that had seen Brent dip to $93 a barrel, underscoring how quickly geopolitical risk can translate into higher energy costs. Former President Donald Trump, speaking to the Financial Times before the Israeli strike on Beirut, said he would counsel Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the conduct of the conflict.

After the Israeli bombing and Iran's retaliation, Trump later told Fox News that Israel's strikes in the region were justified, adding another layer of political complexity to the market outlook. Overall, the confluence of technology sector volatility, rising financing costs and renewed Middle East tensions created a fragile market environment on Monday. Traders appeared to be reassessing the sustainability of AI‑driven growth stories while simultaneously factoring in the potential for higher energy prices to affect corporate earnings across sectors.

The outlook remains uncertain as policymakers in Washington weigh monetary tightening, and as diplomatic efforts seek to de‑escalate the hostilities that threaten to keep the Strait of Hormuz shuttered for an extended period





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Technology Oil Prices Middle East Conflict Artificial Intelligence Interest Rates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Middle East crisis live: Israel strikes southern Beirut days after ceasefire agreement with LebanonIsrael claimed it was attacking Hezbollah command centers in response to attacks on northern Israel

Read more »

Violence erupts across the Middle East following Israeli strikes on LebanonIsraeli attacks on the Lebanese city of Beiruit have enraged Iran, as the US-Israeli led war in the Middle East reaches its 100th day.

Read more »

Israel strikes Iran despite Trump plea as Middle East crisis threatens to escalateLatest exchange of attacks threatens to drag Middle East into regional war and comes after US president said ‘I call all the shots’, not Israel’s PM

Read more »

Israel hits Iran despite Trump call for restraint in new threat to Middle East peace dealIsrael struck Iranian military targets on Monday in a tit-for-tat retaliation for an earlier Tehran assault, despite US President Donald Trump warning Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu against doing so.

Read more »