Tech World Embraces Humanities for AI Revolution

Several tech giants and executives are advocating for the importance of the humanities in today's AI-driven world, with some predicting that studying the humanities will be more crucial than ever. Meanwhile, Daniela Amodei, co-founder of Anthropic AI, believes that hiring compassionate and curious individuals can help the company navigate the upcoming changes.

Humans may be on the way out. But at least the humanities are back. Or so some of the tech gods tell us. After decades of dismissing liberal arts and humanities studies as useless, and insisting that the mastery of science, engineering, maths and tech is essential to future success, the tech world is coming around to the idea that learning about human nature could be a valuable asset in the coming artificial intelligence revolution.

Co-founder of AI company Anthropic, Daniela Amodei, says the company is looking to hire people who are "compassionate and curious" about other people





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Tech World Liberal Arts And Humanities Studies Human Nature Artificial Intelligence Revolution AI Company Anthropic Compassionate And Curious Individuals Humanity Emotional Intelligence Art And Philosophy CMO Daniela Amodei Understanding History Understanding What Makes Us Tick

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