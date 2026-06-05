Ted Lasso, British Actor, Passes Away Due to Complications from Pneumonia

Ted Lasso, a well-known British actor, has passed away due to complications from pneumonia, according to his daughters. Emily and Daisy Head, who are also actors, spoke to the Press Association news agency about their father's death.

Ted Lasso , a well-known British actor, has passed away due to complications from pneumonia, according to his daughters. Emily and Daisy Head , who are also actors, spoke to the Press Association news agency about their father's death.

The stage and TV performer became famous in the 1980s as one half of a romantic couple in a series of ads for Nescafe Gold Blend instant coffee. The ads were later re-shot for a US audience for Taster's Choice. Head achieved wider fame as librarian Rupert Giles, mentor to the title character in the cult-favourite supernatural series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

He most recently played Rupert Mannion, the villainous ex-husband of Hannah Waddingham's character Rebecca, in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. His daughters said that their grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but they know his legacy will live on in the shows he was a part of and in the audiences that love them.

They added that they feel lucky to be able to watch him doing what he loved even when he is no longer with them. Head was born in London on February 20, 1954, to Seafield Head, a documentary filmmaker, and Helen Shingler, an actor. His older brother, Murray, is also an actor. Other notable roles included playing Geoffrey Howe, the deputy to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Meryl Streep, in the Oscar-winning film The Iron Lady.

Head's death is a significant loss to the entertainment industry, and his legacy will continue to be celebrated through his work





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