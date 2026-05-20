Teen accused of trying to hijack plane claims political motivation, seeks higher court case

The now-19-year-old teen has claimed a political motive for trying to hijack a commercial plane. His case will seek to be heard in a higher court, potentially the county or supreme court. The teen's lawyer argues a potential mental impairment defence and opposes the prosecution's uplift application. The prosecutor, on the other hand, argues the case should be uplifted and decided by a jury.

The now-19-year-old teen, who was 17 when accused of trying to hijack a commercial plane, has reportedly claimed his actions were politically motivated. His case seeks to be heard in a higher court, possibly either the county or supreme court, due to perceived inadequacies in the penalties available in a children's court.

The teen's lawyer argues a potential mental impairment defence and opposes the prosecution's uplift application, but the prosecutor claims the case should be uplifted and decided by a jury. The magistrate has deferred a decision, seeking time to consider all materials





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Court Cases Teenaccusedattempttohijackplane Politicallymotivated Highercourtruling Children'scourtsentencing Ideological Ideological Magistrate Defence Online Searches Psychologicalcondition Highercourt Lowercourt Jury Directions Inappropriate Prejudice Juryinstructions

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