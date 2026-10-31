Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong, 15, fatally shot in Bronx on way to school

Javits Frimpong, 15, a Ghanaian immigrant, was chased and fatally shot near Crotona Park in the Bronx on Thursday morning. Police are searching for three teenage boys, and the attack has shaken the Claremont neighborhood and the city's west African community.

A 15-year-old boy from Ghana was chased and fatally shot in the Bronx on Thursday morning as he made his way to school, according to police and his father.

Javits Frimpong was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach near Crotona Park at about 9.24am, the New York City police department said. Responding officers arrived after the NYPD received a report of a shooting in the area, a police spokesperson said on Friday. Javits was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not made any arrests and an investigation is ongoing as authorities search for three teenage boys in connection to the shooting.

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Community Shocked By Frimpong Death

The deadly attack has rocked the Bronx's Claremont neighborhood and the city's west African community. The fatal shooting came as Javits marked one year of being in New York after arriving from Ghana, his father, Frimpong, said. Frimpong described his son as clever and quiet. Javits was being bullied at the DreamYard preparatory school, according to Frimpong.

Frimpong said the high school's principal, who could not be reached for comment by phone or email, informed him recently that two students were suspended for harassing Javits. Ghana's minister of foreign affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, condemned the attack in a Friday statement. He said, We will pursue justice and we will make sure that those who did this do not get away with it.

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The Ghana diaspora public affairs collective, a US-based non-profit, also said in a Friday statement, Just one year ago, Javits arrived in the United States from Ghana to reunite with his father and begin a new chapter of his life. Like so many Ghanaian immigrant families, his family came together in America with hopes of greater opportunity, security, and a promising future. The shooting occurred near Crotona Park, a location that police initially described in some reports as Corona Park.

Police Continue Search For Suspects

Authorities have not released further details about the suspects or the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The investigation remains active as police continue to search for the three teenage boys. Javits's death has prompted an outpouring of grief from both local residents and the broader Ghanaian diaspora. Community members have called for justice and an end to violence affecting young people.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about bullying and school safety in the city. No arrests have been made, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The NYPD has not yet commented on a possible motive, but the search for the three teenage boys continues.