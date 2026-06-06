Teen Charged After Machete Carjacking Attempt at Melbourne Shopping Centre

A 16-year-old boy faces charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a machete and attempting to steal her car at a Delahey shopping centre. Two bystanders intervened, forcing the teen to flee. Police arrested the suspect and charged him with attempted aggravated carjacking.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged following an alleged attempted carjacking at a shopping centre in Delahey , Melbourne 's northwest, on Thursday evening. The incident occurred around 7:35pm when a 44-year-old woman had parked her vehicle outside a centre on Taylors Road and was unloading washing before heading to a nearby laundromat.

According to police, the teenager approached the woman from behind, armed with a machete, and pressed the blade against her neck and shoulder while demanding her car keys and personal belongings. The alleged offender then entered the driver's seat and attempted to steal the car but failed to start it. Two bystanders intervened during the attempted theft, confronting the teen and causing him to abandon the vehicle and flee the scene on foot.

Police later located and arrested a 16-year-old from Ballarat, who has been charged with attempted aggravated carjacking. He was remanded to appear before a children's court. The swift actions of the bystanders prevented a potentially more serious outcome, highlighting community vigilance in the face of violent crime





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Carjacking Machete Melbourne Teenager Shopping Centre Bystanders Arrest Charge Delahey Aggravated

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