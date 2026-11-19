A 16-year-old Armidale boy faces terrorism and hoax threat charges after AFP raids allegedly uncovered bomb-making materials, weapons and racist extremist notes. A 63-year-old man was also charged with weapons offences.

A teenager from Armidale in New South Wales has been charged with terrorism-related offences following an Australian Federal Police investigation into a series of threatening calls to Parliament House in Canberra, Melbourne Airport and other prominent buildings and facilities in October.

The boy is expected to appear before the NSW Children's Court today. He faces four counts of using a carriage service for a hoax threat, one count of possessing or controlling violent extremist material obtained or accessed using a carriage service, and two counts of unauthorised possession or use of pistols or prohibited firearms.

Also read Melbourne council apologises to Macedonian community over Moomba flag ban

Armidale Police Launch Terror Investigation

He is also charged with one count of collecting or making documents likely to facilitate terrorist acts and one count of possessing things connected with a terrorist act. The threatening calls were allegedly made from a payphone in the Armidale area on October 28 and 29. According to the AFP, on October 29 New South Wales Police issued a move-on order to a young person near a payphone in Armidale after a report of suspicious activity.

Advertisement

The AFP National Security Investigations team later searched a home in Armidale on November 18. During that search, officers allegedly seized several weapons including gel blasters and gel blaster ammunition, imitation firearms, knives, a crossbow, and multiple electronic devices. It is alleged several of the items seized could be used to create improvised explosives, and that some of the electronic devices contained violent extremist material.

The NSI also allegedly found a series of handwritten notes in support of nationalist and racist extremist ideology, as well as components and materials used to create improvised explosives. A 63-year-old man from Armidale, Peter John Van Der Steen, was also arrested at the home and charged with 11 weapons-related offences.

Boy Faces Court Over Threats

These include nine counts of unauthorised possession or use of pistols or prohibited firearms, one count of unauthorised possession or use of a prohibited weapon, and one count of supply, acquisition and possession of ammunition. The boy faced NSW Children's Court on Thursday, where he did not apply for bail and it was formally refused. He will next face court on November 26.

The charges follow an investigation by the AFP into a series of alleged threats against prominent buildings and facilities, including Parliament House and Melbourne Airport, in October. The AFP National Security Investigations team conducted the raid after threatening calls were made from payphones in the Armidale area. Police had spoken to the boy following reports of suspicious activity near the payphone. The investigation remains ongoing.