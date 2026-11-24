A 15-year-old girl has died following a crash involving an allegedly stolen Toyota Corolla in Brisbane. The 14-year-old driver faces multiple charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle.

A teenage girl has died from injuries she suffered in a crash involving an allegedly stolen car in Brisbane. Police have confirmed the fatal incident occurred after a white Toyota Corolla collided with another vehicle and subsequently crashed into a power pole in Tingalpa.

Fatal Crash Involving Stolen Car

The crash took place at approximately 3.45pm on November 15 at the intersection of Wynnum and Hemmant Tingalpa Roads. The vehicle involved was alleged to have been stolen from Wynnum prior to the accident. The 15-year-old victim was one of four teenagers allegedly travelling in the white Toyota Corolla when it collided with a blue Toyota. Emergency crews responded to the scene where debris was scattered around the severely damaged vehicle.

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The occupants of the second car, a blue Toyota Corolla, were not physically injured in the collision. However, the four occupants of the stolen vehicle were all taken to hospital with various injuries. Among the passengers were two 15-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy. One of the 15-year-old girls was placed in critical condition initially.

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She later died as a result of her injuries on November 23. Police allege that a 14-year-old boy was driving the allegedly stolen car at the time of the crash. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the vehicle theft and the subsequent fatal collision. The alleged teen driver has been charged with a string of serious offences.

Teen Driver Faces Serious Charges

These include dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm. He is also facing charges for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and entering a premises to commit an indictable offence. Additional charges include driving without a licence and proceeding through a red traffic light. The 14-year-old appeared before the Brisbane Children's Court on November 16.

During the hearing, he was remanded in custody until he is due to reappear in January 2027. The case has drawn attention to road safety concerns involving stolen vehicles and young drivers. Police continue to investigate the full details of the events leading up to the crash. The identity of the deceased girl has not been publicly released by authorities.

Family support services are likely being made available to those affected by the tragic event. The crash highlights the severe consequences of dangerous driving and vehicle theft. Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious activities involving stolen vehicles.