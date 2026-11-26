Court releases voicemail from teen accused of manslaughter in nurse Shelley Spinks death. Details emerge of chase in Edgewater and toxicology results in July 2025 trial.

A trial is currently underway in Perth regarding the fatal incident that claimed the life of 59-year-old nurse Shelley Spinks during July 2025. The proceedings focus on a 19-year-old accused individual who was 17 years old at the time of the event. The court has released significant audio evidence from a voicemail left by the defendant to his mother shortly after the collision occurred at Picnic Cove Park in Edgewater.

Court Releases Disturbing Voicemail Recording

The audio recording provides a raw look at the defendant's immediate state of mind following the incident. In the message, the panicked teenager expresses deep regret and confusion regarding the outcome. He explicitly asks, "Not the woman bro, not the woman, why'd she jump in front of me?" The recording captures his distress as he pleads, "Please wake up, bro, please wake up, man. Bro, where's my dad, oh my God." A police officer who answered the call responded with reassurance, telling the teen, "Mate, don't worry about any of that stuff now. That is the least of our worries." This exchange was made public by the court on Thursday as part of the prosecution's case.

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Defendant Claims Fear of Bike Confiscation

During the trial, the defense presented the context behind the defendant's actions on the day of the incident. The accused testified that he was traveling to meet friends when police initiated the chase. He stated that he had no intention of running away from the authorities. He explained, "The only reason why I started going as fast as I did is because you guys started chasing me and I really, really did not wanna run." He further clarified his motivation, adding that he knew the police were going to take his bicycle, which prompted his rapid departure.

Prosecution Alleges Fleeing and Ignored Commands

Prosecutors have presented a conflicting narrative to the defense's account of events. The Crown alleges that the accused actively fled from police officers and ignored multiple clear directions to stop. This alleged non-compliance is central to the manslaughter charge brought against the teenager. The prosecution argues that his decision to evade law enforcement created the dangerous situation that led to Shelley Spinks being critically injured while walking through Picnic Cove Park.

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Toxicology Results Suggest Impairment Levels

Additional forensic evidence has been introduced to the trial regarding the defendant's condition at the time of the collision. A blood sample was collected following the accident to test for substances that may have affected his judgment or physical control. The trial heard testimony from a toxicologist who analyzed these results. The expert indicated that the amount of substance found in the defendant's system could lead to a level of impairment, potentially influencing his ability to react safely during the encounter.

Impact on Local Community and Legal Proceedings

The case has drawn significant attention in the Edgewater community due to the tragic loss of a local healthcare professional. Shelley Spinks was a well-known nurse in the area, and her death has sparked discussions about safety and accountability. The trial continues as the court weighs the conflicting testimonies regarding the chase and the toxicology findings. The proceedings aim to determine whether the accused's actions constitute manslaughter under Western Australian law.