Teen Sensation Antonelli Secures Pole Position in Thrilling Monaco GP Qualifying

Kimi Antonelli, the 19-year-old Italian, continued his remarkable run in the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship™ by securing pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix. In a tense qualifying session, Antonelli edged out Max Verstappen by just 0.043 seconds, extending Mercedes' run to six successive poles. Lewis Hamilton qualified third, while Fernando Alonso criticized the new 'hybrid era' cars.

Teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli continued his impressive streak in the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship™ by securing pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Italian, driving for Mercedes, clocked an astonishing 1 minute and 12.051 seconds to edge out four-time champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull by just 0.043 seconds in a thrilling qualifying session. This marks Antonelli's fourth pole position of the season and extends Mercedes' run to six successive poles.

'It was so close with Max! ' Antonelli exclaimed after securing the top spot. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton qualified third, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, and Mercedes' George Russell, who trails Antonelli by 43 points in the drivers' title race. Oscar Piastri of McLaren, however, struggled with grip and balance, expressing surprise at their performance in Monaco.

Antonelli's pole is the first for a Mercedes driver since Lewis Hamilton in 2019 and the first for an Italian in Monaco since Jarno Trulli in 2004. The session began with tension, as Hamilton complained about Leclerc 'backing into me', and Gabriel Bortoleto caused a red flag stoppage after clipping a barrier. In Q2, Verstappen narrowly avoided a pit-lane clash with Sainz, but Antonelli set the pace with a time of 1:12.778.

Leclerc challenged for pole, but Verstappen ultimately took provisional pole with a time of 1:12.094. However, Antonelli responded with a sensational lap to secure pole position, leaving the crowd in a state of Italian euphoria.

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso, a two-time champion, criticized the new 'hybrid era' cars, calling them 'the worst generation of cars I have driven in Monaco'





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Formula One Monaco Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Ferrari Mercedes Red Bull Hybrid Cars Fernando Alonso

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