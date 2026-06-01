Teenage boy charged with planning terrorist attack on local school

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with planning a terrorist attack on a local school after threatening a business with a knife in Maryborough, north of Brisbane.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with planning to carry out a terrorist attack on a local school, after police investigated him over threatening a business north of Brisbane with a knife.

Police were called to a business on Saltwater Creek Road in Maryborough on Thursday last week following reports that a person armed with a knife was making threats. A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with offences including entering a premise with intent, going armed to cause fear and making threats. Police from the Counter Terrorism Investigation Group then searched another address in Maryborough, where they seized electronic devices allegedly containing violent and extremist material.

The teen is scheduled to appear in the Hervey Bay Children's Court later this week. Acting Detective Superintendent Jason Hindmarsh said the teen had made threats to a local school, and would face further charges of planning to cause death or grievous bodily harm and possession of violent extremist material. The police investigation into the teen's activities began after a business was threatened with a knife in Maryborough, north of Brisbane.

The police investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear what motivated the teen to make the threats. However, the police have stated that they are taking the situation very seriously and are working to ensure the safety of the community. The charges against the teen are serious and carry significant penalties, including up to 10 years in prison for planning to cause death or grievous bodily harm.

The case is a reminder of the importance of vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement and the community in preventing and investigating terrorist threats. The police are urging anyone with information about the teen's activities to come forward and assist with the investigation. The community is also being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

The police are working closely with other agencies, including schools and local businesses, to ensure the safety of the community and to prevent any further incidents. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are committed to bringing those responsible to justice





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Terrorist Attack Teenage Boy Maryborough Brisbane Counter Terrorism Investigation Group

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13-year-old boy charged with violent extremist offences in MaryboroughA 13-year-old boy has been charged with violent extremist offences after being arrested in Maryborough. Police say he posed an imminent threat to a local school and was well advanced in his planning.

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