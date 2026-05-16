Teenage boy dies, two others fight for life after stolen car crash on major highway

A teenage boy is dead and two others are fighting for life after crashing a stolen car on a major highway. The vehicle had been travelling along the Calder Highway in Woosang, about 240 kilometres north-west of Melbourne, when it struck a tree shortly before 10am on Saturday.

A teenage boy is dead and two others are fighting for life after crashing a stolen car on a major highway . The vehicle had been travelling along the Calder Highway in Woosang , about 240 kilometres north-west of Melbourne, when it struck a tree shortly before 10am on Saturday.

A 14-year-old boy from Mildura was declared dead at the scene, while a second 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both also from Mildura, suffered life-threatening injuries and were flown to hospital after being cut free from the car. A 14-year-old boy has died, while another 14-year-old and an 18-year-old were flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Images from the scene show the vehicle, which appears to be a white ute, crumpled against a tree, with debris strewn across the side of the road. Detectives from the major collision investigation unit are investigating the cause, with the Calder Highway expected to be closed for some time. Police believe the vehicle had been stolen from an address in Mildura overnight.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any information, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Start the day with a summary of the day’s most important and interesting stories, analysis and insights





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Teenage Boy Stolen Car Major Highway Calder Highway Woosang Mildura Dead Life-Threatening Injuries Stolen Overnight Investigation Unit Major Collision Calder Highway Expected To Be Closed Witnessed The Crash Information Crime Stoppers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge bans reporting on trial of six men accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls in BristolDetails of case in which group deny abusing girls for several years restricted amid dispute over transparency

Read more »

Investigation underway into fatal bus rollover on notorious stretch of highwayThirteen people remain in hospital this morning after a bus crashed on a major Queensland highway, killing one passenger.

Read more »

Queensland High School Staff Member Charged Over Alleged Grooming of Teenage StudentA staff member at a Queensland high school has been charged over the alleged grooming of a teenage student, with the incident occurring between 2020 and 2025.

Read more »

Boy dead, two injured in car crash in north-west VictoriaPolice say a car stolen from Mildura last night was travelling along the Calder Highway when it veered off the road and struck a tree.

Read more »