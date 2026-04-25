Teenage Jodar Dismantles De Minaur at Madrid Open

Rafael Jodar, a 19-year-old Spanish wildcard, delivered a stunning upset at the Madrid Open, defeating Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-1. The victory marks Jodar's first against a top-10 opponent and highlights the emergence of a new generation of power players in men's tennis. The defeat is a setback for de Minaur ahead of the French Open.

Alex de Minaur experienced a disheartening defeat at the Madrid Open , succumbing to the impressive skills of 19-year-old Spanish sensation Rafael Jodar in the second round.

The match concluded with a score of 6-3, 6-1 in just 75 minutes, marking Jodar’s first victory against a top-10 ranked player. This loss comes at a particularly inopportune moment for de Minaur, occurring less than a month before the French Open, and raises concerns about his current form. The day also saw Carlos Alcaraz announce his withdrawal from the French Open due to a wrist injury, creating an opening that Jodar appears poised to fill.

Jodar’s performance was a masterclass in power and precision, consistently breaking de Minaur’s serve six times throughout the match. He showcased an aggressive style, hitting 15 winners, including a stunning inside-out forehand that sealed the victory.

In contrast, de Minaur struggled to find his rhythm, managing only a couple of winners while committing 26 unforced errors. The significance of Jodar’s win wasn’t lost on those watching, including world number one Jannik Sinner, who observed from the sidelines. Sinner likely recognized the emergence of a new and formidable opponent. Jodar’s rapid ascent in the rankings – from 687th to 42nd in the past year – is a testament to his talent and dedication.

The match highlighted a potential shift in the landscape of men’s tennis, with a new generation of powerful players challenging the established order. De Minaur, at 27, may be facing a new breed of competitor capable of consistently pushing him to his limits. Following his victory, Jodar expressed his joy and gratitude, particularly emphasizing the emotional significance of playing at his home tournament, the Caja Magica, where he once watched his idols as a child.

He described the experience as ‘crazy’ and expressed immense happiness at securing his second win in Madrid. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, and Jodar’s performance clearly resonated with the local crowd. The reaction to de Minaur’s defeat was swift and largely critical on social media. Tennis commentators and fans alike expressed their disappointment with his performance, citing a lack of form and a visible struggle to compete with Jodar’s intensity.

Comments ranged from labeling the performance as ‘embarrassing’ to suggesting that de Minaur appeared to be going through the motions. The loss leaves Adam Walton as the sole remaining Australian in the tournament, facing a challenging match against Karen Khachanov. Jodar’s next opponent will be fellow 19-year-old Joao Fonseca, setting up an exciting clash between two of the youngest players currently ranked within the top 100.

Jodar’s recent successes, including his maiden ATP Tour title in Marrakech and a semi-final appearance in Barcelona, demonstrate his growing confidence and ability to perform on the big stage. He has now joined Fonseca as only the second player born in 2006 or later to achieve a top-10 victory, solidifying his position as a rising star in the tennis world.

His current form suggests he will be a player to watch closely at the upcoming French Open, potentially posing a threat to higher-ranked competitors. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner overcame an initial scare against Benjamin Bonzi, dropping the first set in a tiebreak before ultimately securing a 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 6-4 victory





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Alex De Minaur Rafael Jodar Madrid Open Tennis Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner French Open

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