Teenager Drives Boat 13km to Save Uncle After Shark Attack

A 14-year-old boy steered his uncle's boat 13 kilometers to paramedics after a shark attack, while WA faces pressure over two fatal attacks in three weeks.

A 14-year-old boy has been hailed a hero after he drove his uncle's boat 13 kilometers to meet paramedics following a shark attack off the coast of Albany, Western Australia .

Daniel Turpin, 38, was attacked by a shark while spearfishing on Saturday, suffering serious injuries to his legs. His father, Wayne Turpin, who was also on the boat, attended to Daniel while his teenage nephew took the helm and navigated the vessel to the Albany marina. Albany Mayor Greg Stocks praised the boy's quick thinking and composure.

"Incredible, to be honest, that a 14-year-old was able to get himself together to assist and get Daniel to port as quickly as possible," Stocks said. Daniel Turpin was rushed to hospital and is in a stable condition. The incident has reignited debates about shark mitigation strategies in Western Australia, which has seen two fatal attacks in the past three weeks. On May 16, Steven Mattaboni, a father of two, was killed by a shark off Rottnest Island.

Earlier, a 38-year-old man, also killed by a shark off Rottnest, was identified as Paul Wilcox. The state opposition has called for greater transparency around shark numbers and detection measures. WA Liberal leader Basil Zempilas said the government must respond to the grief of families.

"There are two West Australian families within the space of three weeks grieving the loss of loved ones and that’s a situation that deserves a response from the state government," Zempilas said. Meanwhile, on the Great Barrier Reef, a 39-year-old diver, Luke Jensz, was killed while spearfishing with friends at Kennedy Shoal, around 40 kilometers off the Cassowary Coast.

The recent spate of attacks has highlighted the risks faced by spearfishers and divers, who often operate outside traditional shark mitigation measures. Personal shark deterrents are becoming more common, but experts warn they are not foolproof. Shanan Worrall, founder of ocean safety gear company Shark Eyes, who once provided first aid to a fellow diver attacked by a white shark, said there is no single solution.

"I just think it’s so important that we do utilise all the strategies that we can," Worrall said. He noted that sharks can be attracted from considerable distances by the sounds and smells of distressed fish. Marine scientist Dr. Jane Baxter explained that a shark can hear a speared fish from up to a kilometer away.

"What people don’t realise is that a shark can hear a speared, distressed fish up to a kilometre away," Baxter told Sunrise. She added that even hooking a fish is enough to alter a shark's swimming pattern and draw it in. The Western Australian government maintains it has one of the most comprehensive shark mitigation strategies in the world, including drone surveillance, shark tagging, and beach enclosures.

Government minister Reece Whitby defended the approach, saying, "We’ve got one of the most comprehensive mitigation strategies of any place on the planet.

" However, opposition figures argue that more needs to be done, especially given the increase in shark activity along the coast. The debate continues as the state grapples with the human toll of sharing the ocean with one of nature's most formidable predators. For now, the focus remains on Daniel Turpin's recovery and the extraordinary bravery of his young nephew, who ensured that a tragedy did not become even worse.

The community has rallied around the family, with many expressing their admiration for the quick-thinking teenager. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks inherent to ocean activities and the importance of preparedness and quick action in emergencies





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Shark Attacks Marine Safety Heroic Rescue Western Australia Spearfishing

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