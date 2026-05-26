Teenager Gets Suspended Sentence for Carjacking of Tourists in Tasmania

A 16-year-old boy has been handed a six-month suspended sentence for his involvement in an armed robbery that took place in Penguin, Tasmania. The boy was part of a group of seven youths who escaped from the Ashley Youth Detention Centre in December. During his sentence, the boy and one of his accomplices threatened two tourists with a knife and stole their car. The criminals were later arrested and charged with the crime.

A teenager has been handed a six-month suspended sentence with no conviction recorded for his involvement in an armed robbery committed while on the run after escaping from Tasmania 's youth detention centre .

The 16-year-old was part of a group of seven youths who escaped from the Ashley Youth Detention Centre in December, following the stabbing of a staff member. The boy and one of his accomplices, a 14-year-old, threatened two tourists with a knife and stole their car in the north-west Tasmanian town of Penguin. The tourists, a 69-year-old mother and her 34-year-old son, had travelled from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands to visit Tasmania.

They were checking out of their accommodation at the Penguin Beachfront Apartments when the two youths confronted them in the car park. The teenagers began shouting at the tourists and demanding the keys to their car, with one of them producing a large knife with a serrated blade and pointing it towards them.

The tourists handed the keys over to the youths and escaped back to the rear stairwell of the apartment complex, locking the door behind them while the teenagers drove off





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Tasmania Suspended Sentence Carjacking Robbery Youth Detention Centre

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