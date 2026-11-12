Teen critically injured in train surfing fall on Sydney Harbour Bridge

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a moving train on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in an apparent train surfing incident. Police have issued a warning about the dangerous social media trend.

A 17-year-old boy is in a critical condition after falling from a train on the Sydney Harbour Bridge while apparently train surfing. Emergency services were called to the rail corridor between Wynyard and Milsons Point train stations at about 11:30am on Thursday.

The boy had been riding on the outside of a northbound Tangara train when he fell onto the tracks on the bridge. Police said he was hanging off the side of the carriage with two other people at the time. A multi-agency operation was launched, with a Careflight helicopter landing at Bradfield Park. A medical team including NSW ambulance paramedics treated the teenager on the bridge before carrying him 400 metres to safety.

Also read Teenager critically injured after falling from train on Sydney Harbour Bridge

He was transported by road to Royal North Shore Hospital with multiple injuries, including to his head, chest and pelvis. The hospital confirmed he remained in a critical condition on Thursday afternoon. Police Transport Command Inspector Luke Barrett said the boy was likely train surfing, an activity also known as buffer riding. The two others who were with him were assisting police with inquiries and had not been arrested.

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Barrett said initial inquiries and CCTV review indicated the boy was riding on the outside of the train. He said the boy was not trapped under the train after falling and it was a relatively straightforward extrication. Inquiries will continue over the coming days. Barrett issued a warning to anyone considering the activity.

Warning Against Train Surfing Hype

He said this is a tragic incident, not only for the 17-year-old male, but also his family. He encouraged people not to get caught up in the social media hype and videos that glorify this type of activity. He said train surfing carries an extreme level of risk and the consequences can result in very serious injuries or possible death. He noted the activity, particularly on rear carriages, had been increasing during school holidays and warmer months.

In September, passengers were barred from using the rear carriages of Tangara or T set trains to prevent people from riding on the back. The policy was in force in a limited way for select weekend and night-time services, but was extended to every Tangara train for the school holiday period. Train surfing on Tangara trains has been popularised on social media, where people post videos of illegally buffer riding.

New Safety Devices for Train Fleet

In November last year, the NSW government announced new safety devices would be installed across the fleet to physically prevent access to the back of trains. The specially designed nose cone attachments block access to the tread plate between carriages, an area often used by buffer riders. There have been 12 serious injuries in New South Wales in the past five years, including a 13-year-old boy who fell from a train at Caringbah last September.

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The acting chief executive of Sydney Trains, Jas Tumbler, said it was a really tragic incident. He said his thoughts were with the boy, his family and friends. He also said it had been a difficult situation for first responders who had to move the boy several hundred metres to safety. Tumbler said you just do not mess or play with a 400-tonne train, and there will always be significant consequences.

Reduction in Train Surfing Incidents

He said these are life changing events. He said there had been around 600 incidents of train surfing in 2025 and close to 150 this year, a large reduction, but each one comes with significant risk. He said it is just not worth the five seconds of social media fame that you are looking for.

He said authorities are doing everything they can to prevent this activity, but it is a challenge and they are always chasing their tail in this space. Tumbler said Transport for NSW is still working to install CCTV across all Tangara trains, hoped to be completed by the end of next year.