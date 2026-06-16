Teenager's Terror Plot Shifted to Political Target Over Nuclear Power Policy, Trial Hears

A Brisbane teenager on trial for planning a terror attack allegedly changed his target from a Labour Day march to the Liberal National Party after researching its nuclear power policy. The court heard diary entries revealing an obsession with bombs and a specific intent to harm party members, alongside communications referencing the Unabomber's manifesto.

The trial of a teenager accused of planning to carry out a terror attack in Brisbane has provided new insights into the evolution of his alleged targets and motivations.

Initially, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, reportedly planned to detonate a homemade bomb at a Labour Day march in Brisbane. However, after researching the Liberal National Party's stance on nuclear power, he changed his focus. According to Crown prosecutor Sally Flynn KC, the teenager kept a detailed diary, documented his online searches, and communicated his intentions with a friend.

In these communications, he expressed what he described as an "unhealthy obsession" with bombs and explosives, coupled with a stated intent to kill and harm people. The court learned that the day before the planned Labour Day attack, he told his friend he was uncertain about using the bomb because he could not purchase nails, prompting him to acquire steak knives as an alternative weapon. When the event passed without incident, his research and procurement activities continued.

By late May, his diary entries explicitly mentioned his obsession and his intent to harm. He then sent his friend photos of purchased chemicals and, when questioned about his intended targets, replied "members of the Liberal party," citing his opposition to a proposed nuclear power plant.

This was followed by online searches about former opposition leader Peter Dutton and the LNP's nuclear policy, and a diary entry stating, "the Liberals are proposing Australia head towards nuclear energy," leading him to consider "targeting the libs.

" The jury also heard that he forwarded the manifesto of Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, to his friend, drawing parallels between his own anti-industrial, anti-capitalist ideology and Kaczynski's, and expressing concerns that nuclear power would cause large-scale environmental harm. The defence, led by Laura Reece KC, argued that the acts of searching and purchasing were not inherently criminal; the critical issue was the teenager's state of mind.

She highlighted diary entries revealing his struggles with an autism diagnosis, his parents' separation, feelings of missing out, and a desire to self-harm, suggesting these factors complicated his mental state and the interpretation of his interests in explosives and Kaczynski. The trial continues, with the jury tasked with determining whether his actions and intent constitute a terrorist act





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Teenager Terror Trial Brisbane Terror Plot Liberal National Party Target Nuclear Power Policy Unabomber Inspiration

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