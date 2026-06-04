Teenagers charged over knife incident at Grand Central Shopping Centre in Toowoomba

Two teenagers have been charged with affray following an incident involving a knife in Grand Central Shopping Centre in Toowoomba.

Two teenagers have been charged with affray following an incident involving a knife in Grand Central Shopping Centre in Toowoomba . The 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy, both from Glenvale, will appear before the Toowoomba Children's Court on June 11.

Emergency services were called to the incident just outside Big W in Grand Central Shopping Centre in Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, just before 2pm yesterday. Parts of Grand Central Shopping Centre in Toowoomba were placed into lockdown yesterday. Police later arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both from Glenvale, nearby and charged them each with affray. A 19-year-old man was taken to Toowoomba Hospital for treatment for minor injuries to his arm.

As investigations continued, Inspector Jerome Winslade said police believed a group of up to six people were involved and knew each other. Their level of involvement is all differing but there's still four people we'd like to speak to, he said. Police, security, and centre management blocked off the scene outside Big W at Toowoomba's Grand Central Shopping Centre. He said initial investigations found there were two groups involved who came across each other in the shopping centre.

For some unknown reason, at this stage, they've entered into a disturbance or a physical altercation where knives were produced by both groups of persons and, unfortunately, one of those boys has received some minor injuries, Inspector Winslade said. This was not a random attack, dealing with members of the public at all. It was a motivated issue between two persons. Inspector Winslade said there was absolutely no excuse for anyone to be carrying a knife in public.

It can never be justified and, sadly, when you then take the next step and you decide to use a knife in an act of violence, it's despicable, it's disgusting, he said. We will not stop until we keep policing our way through this because, as I said, people need to know this is not OK





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Grand Central Shopping Centre Toowoomba Affray Knife Incident Teenagers Charged

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Data centre boom could send power prices 26 per cent higher: Climate groupAs Victoria and NSW chase billions in data centre capital, a report warns households could foot the bill for a dirtier, costlier grid.

Read more »

Data centre boom could send power prices 26 per cent higher: Climate groupAs Victoria and NSW chase billions in data centre capital, a report warns households could foot the bill for a dirtier, costlier grid.

Read more »

Man stabbed at busy regional shopping centre, one in custodyA man in his 20s is being treated for arm injuries after a stabbing in a busy regional Queensland shopping centre.

Read more »

Man dies after alleged theft at Brisbane shopping centreA man has died after allegedly stealing two knife blocks from a Brisbane shopping centre before fleeing the scene on foot.

Read more »