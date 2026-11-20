Five teens face murder charges after a drive-by shooting at a Logan pub killed Vana-Reese Schuster-Togiatau and injured three others.

Five teenagers have appeared before the Brisbane Children's Court, facing serious criminal charges related to the fatal shooting of Vana-Reese Schuster-Togiatau in the Logan district last month. The group of adolescents, ranging in age from sixteen years old, stood trial for their alleged involvement in a violent drive-by incident that claimed the life of a nineteen-year-old young man.

Details of The Fatal Drive-By Shooting Incident

Police investigations indicate that the violent incident occurred on October 24 at Fitzys Loganholme, a venue hosting a boxing event. Authorities allege that the perpetrators fired at least six shots from a moving vehicle directly into a crowd of attendees. The shooting resulted in the immediate death of Vana-Reese Schuster-Togiatau, who passed away days later in a hospital on October 29 following treatment for gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

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The attack also injured three other young men who were present at the location. Victims identified as Zachary Uchtman, Brodie Blackwood, and Kane Barrett sustained injuries during the gunfire exchange. All three injured men were subsequently discharged from the hospital and are recovering from the physical trauma of the event.

Police Investigation And Arrest Procedures

Following the homicide investigation, law enforcement executed five separate search warrants across the Logan District on a Thursday morning. These targeted operations led to the arrest of five teenagers who are now the subject of criminal proceedings. The suspects are accused of orchestrating a coordinated violent attack on a public gathering.

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Each of the five teenagers has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. In addition to the attempted murder charges, the group faces individual counts for murder, arson, and the unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The seriousness of the charges reflects the multiple victims and the nature of the vehicle used in the crime.

Court Proceedings And Remand Decision

The matters were heard in the Brisbane Children's Court, where the presiding magistrate adjourned the case until the end of the month. This delay allows legal teams sufficient time to file necessary DNA applications related to the evidence gathered during the investigation. The court proceedings remained focused on the procedural requirements before a final determination of guilt can be made.

During the hearing, the mother of one of the accused teenagers was present in the courtroom to support her son. She was observed crying and verbally urging the teenager to stay strong as he prepared to return to custody. The young man was subsequently led away from the court facility wearing a green corrections-issue tracksuit.

Family Reactions And Legal Implications

After the hearing concluded, the mother of the accused left the Brisbane Magistrates Court accompanied by a man. When approached by media representatives for a comment regarding the charges and the incident, the man refused to speak. The mother also declined to provide any statement to the press outside the court building.

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The charges carry significant legal weight for the sixteenth-year-old defendants. As minors, they are processed through the juvenile justice system, yet the severity of the alleged actions, including murder and arson, underscores the gravity of the situation. The upcoming dates will determine the next steps in the legal process for all five accused individuals.

The incident has drawn attention to public safety at social events in the Logan area. Police continue to emphasize the consequences of vehicle-related violence and the thoroughness of their investigation methods. The outcome of these court proceedings will likely serve as a critical precedent for similar cases involving teenage offenders in Queensland.