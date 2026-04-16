Tehran Billboard Declares Strait of Hormuz Control Amidst Escalating Tensions and Diplomatic Hopes

A defiant billboard in Tehran asserting Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz and criticizing US President Trump highlights the volatile geopolitical situation. Following a naval blockade and previous negotiations, both sides face pressure to de-escalate, with intermediaries working to broker peace. A proposed framework suggests recognizing Iran's enrichment rights, a no-nuclear-weapons pledge, and sanctions relief in exchange for concessions, aiming to avert a wider conflict.

A prominent billboard in Vanak Square, Tehran, proclaimed on April 12th that the Strait of Hormuz would remain under Iran ian control and that Donald Trump had failed to achieve his objectives.

This declaration comes amidst a tense geopolitical climate where both Washington and Tehran face the imperative to compromise, necessitating an extension of the current deadline. Despite the challenges, the underlying will to find a resolution appears present, suggesting that a path forward is possible.

Recent events, including US Vice President JD Vance's brief visit to Islamabad for negotiations encompassing nuclear and other critical issues, have highlighted the complexities. Vance's surprising explanation for the perceived failure of these talks was Iran's rejection of the terms presented by the US.

This stance underscores Iran's firm position, particularly since the ceasefire that took effect on April 8th, which apparently left the American side unable to dictate terms. Vance's perspective seems to align with that of his superior, President Trump.

Following Vance's return, Trump, in a characteristic move, escalated the situation by imposing a naval blockade on all vessels destined for or departing from Iranian ports via the Strait of Hormuz. A blockade is an act of aggression, significantly raising the stakes and creating a precarious situation.

The circumstances could deteriorate further if Iran retaliates against the blockage of its oil exports by targeting the energy infrastructure of US-aligned Gulf monarchies, a threat it has previously issued. Such an escalation would inevitably lead to a surge in the prices of oil, diesel, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and other vital commodities.

This could prompt renewed attacks by Trump on Iran, with Israel likely to follow suit, potentially reigniting a full-scale war. This dire prospect underscores the urgent need to restart diplomatic negotiations.

Fortunately, neither nation has definitively ruled out further talks. Furthermore, intermediaries, specifically Pakistan and Egypt, are actively engaged in behind-the-scenes efforts to bridge the divide between Tehran and Washington.

Both Tehran and Washington have compelling reasons to avoid a resurgence of conflict. Trump, aware of the negative implications, recognizes that further military engagement would deepen the predicament he created by accepting the counsel of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team, who advised that an unprovoked war on Iran could lead to regime change.

With inflation on the rise, his already unfavorable poll numbers declining, and the midterm elections on the horizon, Trump faces significant domestic pressures. Iran, though it withstood a formidable assault, sustained substantial damage, which would only worsen if fighting resumes, complicating reconstruction efforts and prolonging the economic hardship it currently endures.

These prevailing circumstances provide a fertile ground for renewed diplomacy, contingent on the establishment of a viable framework. The proposed framework, while not claiming to be exhaustive—the issue of Iran's ballistic missile program remains a salient concern—does address the core disputes.

Firstly, it necessitates that the United States formally recognize Iran's right to enrich uranium for non-military purposes, a right it holds as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, subject to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards. The enrichment level would be capped at 3.67%, consistent with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) limit.

This would be complemented by electronic and on-site IAEA monitoring, along with the dismantling and secure storage of Iranian centrifuge cascades. Iran could further demonstrate its commitment by agreeing to suspend all enrichment activities beyond its immediate needs, without acquiescing to Washington's demand for a 20-year moratorium.

Following the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, Tehran no longer felt bound by its enrichment limits, particularly given Trump's actions. The proposed framework also calls for Iran to provide a written pledge not to develop nuclear weapons, aligning with the directives of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was tragically killed in a US-Israeli strike on February 28th.

Iran's government has often expressed such intentions, making a no-nuclear-weapons pledge feasible. In the aftermath of Khamenei's demise, Iran's Foreign Minister indicated anticipation of such developments, and Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba, could reinforce his father's prohibition.

This could be coupled with a reciprocal pledge from Israel, guaranteed by the US and UN Security Council members, to never initiate a nuclear attack on Iran. Having been subjected to attacks by Israel and the US twice in less than a year, despite not directly engaging either nation, Iran may be hesitant to fully renounce nuclear weapons.

Consequently, other components of this framework offer significant incentives. Iran would be expected to relinquish its demand for war reparations, a concession the US is highly unlikely to accept. In return, the US would fully lift all primary and secondary sanctions, and all frozen Iranian assets would be unfrozen.

Additionally, Iran would gain the right to collect a fee of $2 million per oil tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz. This concession would be contingent on Tehran's commitment to upholding the principle of innocent passage, overseen and guaranteed by a coalition of regional and international powers, including Russia and China.

Considering that the Gulf monarchies permitted the US to utilize their bases for extensive destructive operations in Iran, Tehran's demand for financial assistance for economic reconstruction is not unreasonable.





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