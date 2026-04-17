Tehran's Civilian Catastrophe: Homes Destroyed, Livelihoods Lost Amidst Conflict and Repression

A firsthand account from Tehran details the widespread destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure, the crippling economic impact of airstrikes and an ongoing internet blackout, and the pervasive fear and surveillance experienced by residents caught between war and regime repression.

Tehran , the vibrant capital of Iran , now stands as a stark testament to the devastating impact of sustained conflict. Countless homes, once filled with the warmth of family life, lie in ruins, victims of extensive US and Israeli airstrikes. The destruction extends beyond private residences, crippling essential civilian infrastructure. Schools, the crucibles of future generations, have been reduced to rubble.

Hospitals, the havens of healing, are severely damaged, diminishing the capacity to care for the wounded and sick. This widespread devastation has left the inhabitants of Tehran feeling profoundly trapped, caught between the existential threat of war with external powers and the oppressive grip of their own regime's internal repression. The psychological toll is immense, with residents like Mehdi, a 36-year-old IT professional, experiencing firsthand the terror of proximity to aerial bombardment. Having temporarily fled the capital to seek safety with relatives in the north, Mehdi returned to a cityscape transformed by destruction. The debris and rubble scattered across roads serve as constant reminders of the violence. His own home bears the scars of the blasts, with shattered glass and blown-out window frames painting a grim picture of his once-secure dwelling. The fear is palpable, amplified by his harrowing experience of scrambling for shelter amidst a barrage of explosions shortly before a fragile ceasefire was agreed upon. He vividly recalls the chilling whistle of missiles, a sound that evokes primal fear, as they landed perilously close, the uncertainty of their impact creating agonizing moments of suspense. Three missiles struck his street in rapid succession, a terrifying display of indiscriminate force. Now, Mehdi, along with thousands of other Iranians who have cautiously returned to their homes and workplaces during this precarious truce, must navigate a city scarred by destruction. Ruined buildings and destroyed infrastructure are omnipresent, contributing to a severely disrupted economy. The looming anxiety over the approaching ceasefire deadline further exacerbates the prevailing sense of unease. Mehdi's personal account underscores the indiscriminate nature of the strikes, challenging narratives of precision warfare. His favorite fast-food establishment, a place of simple pleasure, has been obliterated. The local clinic, a vital resource for his family's health, is gone. Even the cherished childhood garden, a sanctuary of memories, has not been spared. He and his wife now seek refuge in their living room, the least damaged area of their home, while attempting to navigate the labyrinthine process of insurance claims, awaiting an uncertain future. Their home, once a sanctuary, is now barely livable, forcing them to experience a state akin to that of war refugees. The immense toll on civilian infrastructure has been corroborated by Noor, an activist based in Tehran who endured the US-Israeli offensive. She attests to the destruction of schools, universities, pharmaceutical production centers, hospitals, civilian homes, private cars, and city buses, painting a comprehensive picture of societal disruption. The streets are gradually repopulating, but for many, particularly those reliant on digital connectivity, their livelihoods have vanished. The Iranian authorities' imposition of a prolonged internet blackout, now exceeding 45 days, has effectively severed most of Iran's population from the global community. A select few resort to costly Starlink and VPN services to maintain online access. Noor highlights how these internet shutdowns have decimated online employment, a crucial income source for many, especially the youth. Estimates suggest that approximately 10 million Iranians were affected. Even before the conflict, Iran faced an affordability crisis, which has now intensified dramatically. Noor reports that essential medications for patients with serious or chronic illnesses are increasingly scarce. While food remains available in markets, its affordability has plummeted. The economic pressure, already severe prior to the bombings, has become unbearable. The prices of nearly all food items have surged, rendering red meat and fish unaffordable for most. Dairy products alone have seen a price increase exceeding 40%. Other residents of Tehran echo these sentiments, describing the extreme difficulty in affording basic grocery items. The economic crisis is further compounded by the struggles of factories facing a dearth of raw materials, leading to job losses among construction workers and widespread layoffs or workforce reductions across various sectors. Banks, international businesses, and government offices are all experiencing strain, with unstable internet connectivity hindering essential operations. Numerous schools remain shuttered, creating significant challenges for mothers working in the private sector, who are struggling to manage childcare amid the closures of kindergartens and schools. Arash, a 21-year-old student from Tehran, evacuated the city to stay with relatives following ten days of intense warfare. The pervasive internet blackout had bred intense fear and uncertainty due to the lack of information regarding their neighborhood. Upon his return, even with the cessation of bombing, Arash remains constantly hyper-alert. The atmosphere in the capital is heavy with tension and pervasive surveillance. Security forces, including regular police, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Basij militia, have established numerous roadblocks, meticulously searching vehicles and personal devices. Arash recounts witnessing all three branches of security present simultaneously on a single street, forcing him to navigate multiple checkpoints manned by heavily armed personnel equipped with Dushka rifles and AK-47s. Disturbingly, reports indicate the alarming practice of enlisting children as young as 10 or 12 years old, armed and deployed at checkpoints across Iran, a grave violation of international law amounting to the use of child soldiers, which constitutes a war crime. During a March campaign aimed at mobilizing civilians, titled Homeland Defending Combatants for Iran, an IRGC official in Tehran explicitly referred to some of these young recruits as children





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