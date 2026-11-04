Telstra fixes MessageBank glitch that sent delayed missed call alerts

Telstra resolved a technical glitch with its MessageBank service that caused customers to receive a flood of delayed missed call and voicemail notifications on Wednesday evening.

Telstra customers reported their SMS inboxes flooded with messages about missed calls from contacts who had not attempted to call them. The telecommunications provider said the issue was a fault with its MessageBank service, not a security breach or widespread network failure.

A Telstra spokesperson told the ABC that the company was aware of the situation and it had since been resolved. The spokesperson said: We experienced an issue with our MessageBank service earlier today, which has now been fixed. The spokesperson added: You might notice a number of delayed missed call and voicemail notifications arriving all at once. We are sorry for how confusing this must be.

Also read Thunderstorms unleash heavy rain, hail across two states

Telstra Blames Voicemail Glitch For Alert Flood

Telstra has blamed a technical glitch with its voicemail service for a series of missed calls and voicemail alerts sent to mobile phones on Wednesday evening. Customers flooded social media sites to report confusion surrounding the mysterious arrival of missed calls and voicemail alerts. Telstra customers said they received missed calls from people they hadn't even called.

Advertisement

One person said on Reddit: The really strange part is that some of these people and I haven't even spoken or contacted each other in days. So it's not a case of accidentally missing a call or not hearing the phone ring. A startled woman declared on Facebook: Got a text of a missed call from my daughter ... while she was standing right next to me!

... and hubby just called to say he got 2 missed called texts from me 3 minutes ago! Users took to social media platforms including Facebook and X to report receiving text messages indicating missed calls from unknown numbers. Many subscribers said they were flooded with up to 100 such notifications despite their phones never ringing. The spokesperson confirmed there was no impact to Triple Zero calls.

Cyber Attack Fears Sparked By Strange Alerts

Some people speculated the telco might be experiencing a cyber attack, pointing to the unusual volume of alerts as evidence of malicious activity targeting the network infrastructure. Telstra later addressed those rumors directly. One Facebook user expressed confusion about receiving missed call texts from people they had no record of calling, suggesting the calls may have occurred weeks prior. Another customer noted that while the text notification appeared, the call did not show up in the call log.

When that user attempted to return the call, the other party confirmed they had never tried to contact them, highlighting the discrepancy between the notification and actual call activity. The incident disrupted the standard user experience on mobile devices. Telstra confirmed the root cause was a problem with its MessageBank platform, which handles voicemail and call notification services. The company said the technical error had been successfully rectified and the system was operating normally.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said there was no impact to Triple Zero calls, voice calls or mobile data during the MessageBank issue. Telstra emphasized that the fault was an isolated internal problem that has since been fixed. The clarification was important for users who may have feared a sophisticated digital intrusion during the event. The company assured the public there were no suspicious circumstances or external attacks behind the alerts.

Outage Follows Earlier Triple Zero Disruption

The incident comes after a major nationwide Telstra outage earlier this year that impacted Australians ability to reach Triple Zero in an emergency. Hundreds of Triple Zero calls were unable to connect during the outage on July 8. About 45 per cent of all calls and data connections on the network were affected during that earlier outage.

Reporting also noted that Telstra failed to prioritise fixing known vulnerabilities in its systems despite being warned about them months before they triggered the major nationwide outage. DownDetector was among the sources tracking reports of the MessageBank disruption. The rapid response helped clarify the situation for hundreds of thousands of users who had received confusing alerts throughout the day. Telstra confirmed that all services have returned to their normal operational state following the resolution of the MessageBank glitch.

Customers can now rely on their devices to accurately reflect genuine missed calls and voicemails without the interference of spam alerts. The incident serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in maintaining large scale digital communication infrastructures. It also shows how quickly customer confusion can spread when automated notifications behave unexpectedly.