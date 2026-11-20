A roundup of ten new releases features a Jack and the Beanstalk graphic novel by Sofie Laguna and Marc McBride, Olivia de Zilva's poetry collection Sick Note, Hannah Goldstein's Dream Girls, Heather Morris's The Tattooist of Auschwitz, James Dunbar's Mole Creek sequel and a Janet Malcolm biography by Eve Sneider.

Reviewers have assessed ten new book releases this week, covering a Jack and the Beanstalk graphic novel, a poetry collection about modern work, a friendship novel, a WWII Resistance story, a thriller sequel and a biography of Janet Malcolm.

Jack and the Beanstalk is a handsome hardback graphic novel that combines the words of Sofie Laguna with the black-and-white drawings of her husband, illustrator Marc McBride. McBride's giant is a scary beast: a dreadlocked hulk of a creature who has been terrorising the village. With only their cow left, Jack's mother sends him to market to see if he can fetch a good price.

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Jack and the Beanstalk graphic novel review

The magic beans he receives in return promptly grow into a beanstalk reaching into the heavens. So far, so old fairytale, but Laguna has a few twists in mind. Instead of going it alone as a single hero, Jack has a team behind him to help save their home and livestock, including Gemma, the character who truly steers the adventure. While the well-chosen words are minimal, the finely detailed illustrations will make you gasp.

The book pulses with energy as McBride works from every perspective, zooming in and out for close-ups and panoramic wide shots. Sick Note by Olivia de Zilva, published by Pink Shorts Press at 33 dollars, is a playful melange of 21st-century living, where worth is measured by dehumanising capitalism.

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From the perspective of a jaded young woman, de Zilva lambasts how cringe it is to be a girlboss and how employees are expected to wear the plastic smile of productivity as she wonders what constitutes a girl dinner. The alternative, being unemployed, is not much better. Spam text-message threads, internet slang, online quizzes, a Google search history and workplace questionnaires are integrated into her poetry.

Sick Note poetry collection by Olivia de Zilva

Stylistically, she favours slabs of text with little or no punctuation, giving her work a breathless quality, as though we are eavesdropping on her inner monologue. Whether it is time wasted in bouts of non-employment or work stress, the book is fun and spiky, though it helps if you recognise the pop culture references littered throughout. Dream Girls is all about the bonds of friendship and how easily they can fray and rupture.

It begins with Helena being pushed into a lake by Ruthie at a Byron Bay wedding, before moving back in time to explain the circumstances that led them there. Both socially awkward, they were drawn to each other in high school, as neither was acceptable to the cool kids.

Over the next few decades, Hannah Goldstein shows how Helena and Ruthie flit in and out of each other's lives: besties one moment, frenemies the next, quite often twisted together like the gnarled roots of a tree. The novel is particularly good at portraying the confusion and intensity of adolescence and early adulthood as both characters grapple with identity and belonging.

Dream Girls friendship novel by Hannah Goldstein

A Midsummer Night's Dream provides the loose inspiration for this debut, and there is indeed a lot of dreaming here. Drama queen Helena's imagination is set to work creating elaborate scenarios about her ex-boyfriend. Ultimately, though, Dream Girls keeps its focus on friendship. The Tattooist of Auschwitz author Heather Morris's latest novel once again combines fact and fiction.

The titular piano teacher is Andree Levallois who, alongside her parents Louis and Tina, is a member of the French Resistance during the German occupation in 1942. Andree risks her life by integrating a Jewish girl, Josie, into their household after the child's brother and mother are taken away by the Gestapo. Morris's prose can be mawkish and trite, but the book is filled with daring exploits by Resistance agents as they fight for the liberation of France.

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They steal files, transmit intelligence to London, smuggle wireless sets by parachute, perform reconnaissance missions and set up forgery operations for identity cards. The various ways the operatives strive to fight and sabotage the German regime make for fascinating reading. Amid wartime horrors, there is sacrifice, courage and mateship among ordinary citizens doing all they can to repel the enemy. Fans of WWII historical fiction will find enough real events here.

Heather Morris Tattooist of Auschwitz sequel

In James Dunbar's novel, published by Echo at 35 dollars, Xander, a journalist and true-crime writer, and his mate Lorenzo, a Vietnam veteran, become targets of a ruthless assassin in Tasmania. They inadvertently disrupted a Russian sleeper plot and killed one of its agents. Before the assassin can deploy her weapon, Lorenzo is called to Vung Tau in Vietnam by an old war buddy with PTSD and a secret.

Xander is summoned to Sydney to write a book about the disappearance of a popular artist, presumed drowned. It is a credit to Dunbar that he keeps both storylines running at high speed while the two protagonists duck and dodge violent people and altercations. Xander and Lorenzo first appeared in Dunbar's Mole Creek, so this book is a sequel, though it can still be read as a standalone.

Despite grim material involving wartime atrocities, the skirmishes in the art world provide welcome dashes of humour. When Xander sees the price an artwork commands, he wonders briefly if the artist was actually jailed for daylight robbery. Eve Sneider's biography, published by Atlantic at 35 dollars, is worthy of its subject and her ambivalent, self-reflexive investigations of other people's lives. Too often biography is a sleight of hand promising more than it can deliver.

Eve Sneider biography of Janet Malcolm

This biography recognises, as New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm did, the limitations of the genre. Sneider puts it in a nutshell: Our interior lives are our real lives, and no one else can ever truly access them. Malcolm guarded her privacy and rarely gave interviews. She wanted her work to speak for itself and well knew the seduction and betrayal built into the relationship between journalist and subject.

The roundup also takes in literary mysteries and the culture wars among the ten new releases.