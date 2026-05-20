Tense Phone Call Between Trump and Netanyahu Over Iran Negotiations

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have held a tense phone call about the future of Iran negotiations, with Trump holding firm on diplomatic efforts and Netanyahu expressing deep scepticism.

US President Donald Trump and Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a tense phone call about the future of Iran negotiations, with Trump holding firm on diplomatic efforts and Netanyahu expressing deep scepticism.

The phone call centered on new mediation efforts by several Arab nations aiming to bring about an enduring deal between the US and Iran. A proposal draft is being drafted by Qatar and Pakistan, with input from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, to have Washington and Tehran sign a letter of intent that would officially end the war and trigger a 30-day period of negotiations on issues such as opening the Strait of Hormuz and ending Iran’s nuclear program.

President Trump and Netanyahu vehemently disagreed on the path forward, with Trump stating that negotiations with Iran are in the final stages. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said in order for negotiations to succeed, the US would have to end its piracy against Iranian ships and to release frozen funds. President Trump mentioned that the war could resume very quickly in Iran if the US doesn’t get the right answer.

Trump also expressed that he is at 99 percent in Israel and could run for the prime minister position. The talks come as the US is dealing with the aftermath of the withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and trying to navigate its foreign policy strategy amidst rising tensions with Iran. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been involved in diplomatic efforts to normalize relations between Israel and the UAE, which has had significant political and strategic implications.

Israel and the UAE have since signed the Abraham Accords, a peace deal brokered by the US that has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East. However, reactions to the Trump administration's policies in the region have been largely negative in Iran.

Meanwhile, Russia and China have continued to actively engage with Iran, with both nations providing significant economic and military support to the Islamic republic. As the US and Iran engage in direct negotiations, the international community remains on high alert, awaiting developments that could potentially lead to increased tensions or increased diplomatic efforts





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