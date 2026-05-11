Tension Mounts in Australian Basketball as Calls for Transparency Grow

A detailed look at the power struggle within the National Basketball League, involving allegations of misconduct, a disputed integrity report, and financial disagreements between club owners and league leadership.

The landscape of professional basketball in Australia is currently embroiled in a high-stakes power struggle that pits the league's architect against a coalition of disgruntled club owners and sports executives.

At the heart of this conflict is Larry Kestelman, the multi-millionaire owner of the National Basketball League who is credited with saving the competition from financial ruin. However, his leadership style and governance methods have come under intense scrutiny from Jared Novelly, the head of Crest Sports and the majority owner of the Illawarra Hawks.

Novelly, who is also slated to serve as an ambassador for Donald Trump in New Zealand, has spent over a year in a bitter dispute with Kestelman. The primary grievances center on allegations of significant conflicts of interest and questions surrounding how revenue is distributed among the ten clubs that compete in the league. The situation reached a boiling point following a seven-month independent investigation commissioned by Basketball Australia.

This probe, led by the former solicitor-general Justin Gleeson, was tasked with examining the integrity of the league's governance. While the final determination of the report dismissed the formal complaints lodged by Novelly and concluded that there was no credible evidence of Kestelman breaching the NBL code of conduct, the aftermath of the announcement has only served to fuel the fire. Terry Egger, the vice-chairman of Crest Sports and Entertainment, has expressed profound dissatisfaction with how the results were handled.

In a leaked letter addressed to the league's top brass, Egger argued that it was egregious for Basketball Australia to coordinate its public messaging with Kestelman and the NBL. He suggested that such collaboration undermined the impartiality of the governing body and effectively served to publicly shame the complainants while insulating the respondent from any real accountability. Central to the dispute is the demand for the full release of the Gleeson report.

While Basketball Australia has cited confidentiality rules as the reason for withholding the detailed findings, Egger and his allies maintain that the public, the players, and the state associations deserve complete transparency. The argument is that the integrity of the sport depends on an open accounting of how governance decisions are made.

Novelly is not alone in his quest for transparency; he has garnered support from other prominent figures in the league, including Mark Arena of the Perth Wildcats and Romei Chaudhari of the South East Melbourne Phoenix. These owners represent a significant portion of the league's investment and are concerned that the current structure favors the central leadership over the individual clubs.

Furthermore, a narrative war has emerged regarding the financial health of the NBL. While Kestelman frequently highlights his personal financial contributions to the league's revival, Egger contends that the true financial burden has been borne by the club owners. According to the claims made by Crest Sports, owners have invested more than 250 million dollars over the last five years to cover the costs of players, coaching staff, and venue activation.

While it is true that club valuations have soared—with some reaching as high as 50 million dollars—the disparity between the perceived success of the league and the actual out-of-pocket expenses of the owners has created a rift. This financial tension, combined with the perceived lack of transparency regarding the integrity report, has transformed a governance dispute into a systemic battle for the future direction of basketball in Australia





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NBL Basketball Australia Larry Kestelman Sports Governance Crest Sports

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