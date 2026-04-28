Teremoana Jnr Eyes Huni Clash, Joshua Sparring Role, and Aussie Title Pursuit

Undefeated heavyweight Teremoana Jnr is targeting a rematch with Justis Huni, a shot at the Australian title, and a potential sparring role with Anthony Joshua as he prepares for his upcoming fight and future ambitions.

Teremoana Jnr is focused on securing an all-Australian heavyweight clash with Justis Huni , acknowledging he wasn't fully committed during their amateur bout a decade ago.

He's also persistently challenged Australian heavyweight champion Stevan Ivic, expressing frustration at the lack of response. Beyond domestic ambitions, Teremoana is poised to travel to the UK to assist Anthony Joshua in preparing for his highly anticipated fight against Tyson Fury, a bout recently confirmed after years of negotiation.

He weighed in at 121kg for his Wednesday night fight against Bowie Tupou, while Skye Nicolson successfully made weight for her WBC interim super bantamweight title defense against Mariah Turner, overcoming a minor initial discrepancy. Following a potential victory on Wednesday, Teremoana aims to immediately pursue the Australian heavyweight title, viewing it as a crucial step towards his ultimate goal of becoming a world champion.

He recognizes Huni as a future opponent, acknowledging Huni's experience but emphasizing his own rapid development since rediscovering his passion for boxing in 2020. He attributes his recent success – including Olympic participation and a contract with Matchroom Boxing – to a renewed dedication and hard work. Teremoana’s amateur loss to Huni is viewed with a different perspective now, as he admits he lacked genuine enthusiasm for the sport at that time.

He is eager to prove himself and believes a professional rematch with Huni would be a significant event. Promoter Eddie Hearn has indicated a potential pay-per-view fight between Teremoana and Huni could materialize within six months. Teremoana is also open to sparring with several prominent heavyweights in the UK, including Joshua, Fury, Joseph Parker, and Fabio Wardley, seeing it as invaluable experience for his development.

He envisions a busy schedule, aiming for six fights over the next eight months to accelerate his progress towards a world title opportunity by the end of next year. He is aware of the risks involved, understanding that a single loss could significantly hinder his career trajectory. The UK trip, facilitated by Hearn, will involve working with well-known heavyweights, providing Teremoana with the opportunity to refine his skills and gain exposure on the international stage.

He is determined to continue building momentum and believes consistent activity is key to achieving his championship aspirations





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