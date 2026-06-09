Terence Tao's Prime Insight Celebrated with Australia's Highest Civilian Honour

Professor Terence Tao's appointment as a Companion of the Order of Australia highlights his revolutionary Green-Tao theorem, which proved the existence of arbitrarily long arithmetic progressions in the prime numbers.

The recent announcement that mathematician Terence Tao has been named a Companion of the Order of Australia in the 2026 King's Birthday Honours is a cause for immense pride.

This recognition, the highest grade in the civilian honors list, celebrates his eminent service to the mathematical sciences, the global mathematics community, and tertiary education. Professor Tao, based at UCLA, is widely regarded as the finest living mathematician, with his work regularly sought by the world's greatest mathematical minds. Among his many profound contributions is a deceptively simple yet mind-blowing insight into the structure of prime numbers, a fundamental mystery in mathematics.

His collaborative work with Ben Green resulted in the Green-Tao theorem, a landmark discovery about "prime chains". The theorem proves that for any desired length, no matter how immense, there exists a sequence of prime numbers forming an arithmetic progression-a chain of primes with a constant step. While the proof guarantees the existence of chains of any finite length, it does not provide a method to locate them.

The longest chain yet discovered is only 27 primes long, a staggering length that begins over 224 quadrillion away and steps by over 18 quadrillion. This profound result illustrates the eternal, hidden order within the seemingly chaotic set of prime numbers. Despite our best computational efforts, the known examples are infinitesimally small compared to the infinite families their proof assures us must exist.

It is a stunning testament to pure mathematical existence, separating the abstract truth of a thing from our practical ability to find it. Celebrating this achievement allows us to appreciate the deep beauty of Tao's work: that the infinite count of numbers inevitably contains these perfect, orderly chains of primes, even as they remain tantalizingly out of reach for direct observation





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Terence Tao Order Of Australia Green-Tao Theorem Prime Numbers Arithmetic Progression Mathematics UCLA King's Birthday Honours

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tariff Threat Exposes Gaps in Australia's Modern Slavery LawsA new tariff threat from the US has highlighted the need for Australia to strengthen its modern slavery laws, according to an expert who dismissed Anthony Albanese's claims of having 'world-leading' policies. The US has proposed tariffs on exports from over 50 countries, including Australia, due to alleged failures in addressing forced labor in global supply chains. While the US move may have political motivations, it also underscores the need for Australia to update its modern slavery framework, which is no longer adequate to tackle the growing issue of modern slavery. The US is looking for Australia to adopt a forced labor import ban, similar to laws already in place in the US and EU. However, Australia's current legislation is criticized for being more focused on raising corporate awareness than enforcing compliance. With around 41,000 people estimated to be in some form of forced labor or modern slavery in Australia, the need for stronger laws is clear.

Read more »

King’s Birthday top honours go to Natasha Stott Despoja, Will Hodgman and Terrence TaoFormer leader of the Australian Democrats awarded honour in recognition for her work on the SA royal commission into family violence

Read more »

Terence Tao’s groundbreaking maths formula is so simple, anyone can follow itThe Australian mathematician has been given one of the highest awards in the Kings Birthday Honours list. This is why.

Read more »

Terence Tao Named Companion of the Order of Australia in 2026 King's Birthday HonoursProfessor Terence Tao has been appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia, the highest civilian honour in the 2026 King's Birthday Honours list, recognizing his eminent service to mathematical sciences, the global mathematics community, and tertiary education. The renowned mathematician, widely regarded as the finest living mathematician, is celebrated for his groundbreaking insights, including a particularly simple yet profound discovery about prime numbers that has reshaped understanding of these fundamental building blocks of arithmetic. Born in Adelaide in 1975, Tao displayed extraordinary talent from an early age, earning a PhD from Princeton by 21 and later winning the Fields Medal. His work continues to influence mathematicians worldwide.

Read more »