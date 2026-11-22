Elon Musk reveals Tesla is developing a driverless Model Y variant for its autonomous taxi service, capable of carrying up to seven passengers without traditional controls.

Tesla is preparing to expand its autonomous vehicle roster with a specialized version of the Model Y designed exclusively for its Robotaxi network. This new iteration will completely eliminate the steering wheel and pedals, representing a significant shift in the company's approach to passenger transport. The development was announced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the New York Times DealBook Summit.

Musk Details Autonomous Model Y Specifications

Speaking at the event, Musk described the planned vehicle as an autonomous version of the Model Y that lacks any manual driving controls. He specified that the interior would be optimized to transport groups of six or seven people simultaneously. The high passenger capacity suggests the design will likely utilize either the long wheelbase Model Y L or a standard Model Y modified with an optional third row of seating. This configuration aims to maximize utility for shared rides while removing the physical interfaces required for human intervention.

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Current Robotaxi Fleet Composition and Strategy

Tesla's existing Robotaxi fleet currently operates using a mixed approach rather than a uniform fleet design. The network includes two-seat Cybercabs that are entirely free of steering wheels, alongside standard Model Y vehicles that retain traditional steering wheels and pedals for safety redundancy. The introduction of the steering wheel-free Model Y would add a larger, more versatile option to this hybrid system. However, Musk did not provide a specific timeline for when production of this new vehicle model might begin or when it would officially enter commercial service.

Cybercab Pricing and Regional Delivery Limits

The financial structure for Tesla's autonomous vehicles includes significant subscription fees that extend beyond the initial purchase price. The two-seat Cybercab is priced at US$29,990, which equals approximately A$44,400 before taxes. Owners are required to pay a monthly autonomy subscription fee of US$299, or roughly AU$422, which covers maintenance and towing services. Despite the potential for widespread use, personally owned Cybercabs face strict geographic restrictions. Delivery is currently limited to only five cities in Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth.

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Regulatory Hurdles and Federal Safety Standards

Regulatory compliance remains a critical challenge for Tesla as it introduces vehicles without basic safety controls. The company has faced scrutiny regarding its self-certification of vehicles that lack steering wheels, pedals, and mirrors. These features appear to conflict with existing federal motor safety standards designed to ensure vehicle control and visibility. Reports indicate that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has raised concerns, and Tesla has responded to the agency. However, the company has requested that the details of this correspondence remain confidential. Additionally, there is no clear path for delivery to Florida cities like Orlando, Tampa, and Miami, even though these locations allow Tesla's autonomous cabs on public streets.

Unanswered Questions Regarding Ownership and Liability

Several operational and legal questions remain unresolved for consumers interested in buying these autonomous vehicles directly. It is currently unclear whether Tesla intends to sell the purely self-driving Model Y to the general public or if it will be restricted to its Ride Service fleet. Furthermore, the insurance landscape for these vehicles is undefined. Insurers have not yet established how to classify or cover a car that lacks manual controls, leaving uncertainty about liability. Key questions persist regarding whether the vehicle owner or Tesla itself would be held responsible for any accidents, property damage, or injuries caused by the autonomous system in the future.