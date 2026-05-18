Tesla's E-vehicle subsidiary prevails over automotive division in Australia

Despite Tesla's strong E-vehicle performance, its automotive business faced a 21% year-over-year decline in revenue. In contrast, its energy division, which consists of home and industrial battery sales, has outperformed the automotive segment, reflecting Tesla's growing focus on sustainability.

Tesla was the best-selling EV brand in Australia last year, earning more income from its energy division compared to its automotive business. While its automotive sales declined by 21%, Tesla ’s energy operations posted $2.5 billion in revenue, besting its automotive business that earned $1.92 billion.

This remarkable shift in revenue was despite the Model Y, the best-selling EV in Australia, maintaining its dominance with 28,856 sales. Despite this, BYD moved closer to Tesla, achieving 25,287 EV sales, less than half of Tesla's 38,347 units sold in 2024





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