Tesla to End Cybertruck Production in Mid-2027 at Texas Factory

Tesla will stop building the Cybertruck around mid-2027 at its Austin, Texas factory to make room for more Cybercab robotaxi production, Elon Musk announced on X. The stainless-steel pickup ends after falling far short of sales targets and becoming a polarizing political symbol.

Tesla will cease production of its Cybertruck around the middle of 2027 at its facility outside Austin, Texas, Elon Musk announced Friday in a curt post on X, his social media site.

Musk said production of the vehicle will be winding down to allow increased production of the Cybercab robotaxi. The decision caps an unceremonious end to one of the auto industry's most ballyhooed debuts and marks a failed effort to capture a share of the lucrative US pickup market. The Cybertruck was a pet project of Musk, who insisted it was Tesla's best product. The Cybertruck, a hulking stainless-steel pickup with science-fiction looks, inspired both devotion and derision.

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Cybertruck Unveiling Shattered Expectations

It rolled onto the scene at a dramatic 2019 unveiling, when a Tesla designer hurled a metal ball at the vehicle to demonstrate its supposedly unbreakable glass, only to see it shatter. He repeated the stunt on another window, which also shattered. Even before sales began, Musk acknowledged how difficult it would be to make the truck a success.

In a 2023 earnings call, he said: We dug our own grave with Cybertruck, and noted enormous challenges in increasing production and earning money from it. The Cybertruck never went on sale in Europe because it did not reach the required safety standards. Musk once forecast he would make 250,000 Cybertrucks a year, and had said the company aimed to sell 200,000 annually. But it never approached that target.

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Tesla does not report Cybertruck sales separately, but in the third quarter of 2026 it delivered only 8,300 other models, which include the Cybertruck. The vast majority of its sales were the Model 3 saloon and Model Y SUV, with 478,000 combined deliveries during the quarter. US vehicle valuation and automotive research company Kelley Blue Book estimated Tesla sold just 20,237 Cybertrucks last year, down about half from the year prior.

Sales through the end of September this year were down another 28 percent, according to Kelley. Tesla also this year stopped production of its Model S and Model X, its premium saloon and SUV, amid declining sales for ageing products. The decision to end Cybertruck production reflects Tesla's shift to autonomous vehicles, on which Musk is betting the company's future.

Tesla Shifts Focus to Autonomous Vehicles

Musk has pinned hopes for Tesla on robotics, artificial intelligence and an autonomous driving fleet rather than following the traditional carmakers' approach of developing a steady stream of new models to entice private buyers. Tesla has started offering paid trips in the Cybercab in limited parts of Austin, Texas.

However, it is unclear how quickly the company will be able to roll out the taxi service around the US or further afield amid close regulatory scrutiny of driverless car technology. As well as the Cybercab, Tesla is still ramping up production of its long-delayed Semi electric lorry.

Musk is also aiming to produce one other new model: the Roadster sportscar, which Musk revealed with a demonstration that used thrusters developed by SpaceX to drive up a curved ramp before flipping and landing. Tesla is aiming to start production of a road-bound version in 2028. Analysts do not expect the Roadster to make a large difference to Tesla's future profits. It struck some as the perfect vehicular reflection of the brash, convention-busting Musk.

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A really controversial vehicle unveiled by a controversial individual into a market where none of the electric trucks have been able to really capture demand, said Spencer Penn, a former Tesla executive who left the company before the Cybertruck's launch and now heads software developer LightSource. Penn remembered watching the unveiling and feeling initially revolted by the sight of the Cybertruck, calling its appearance madness. But the more he looked at it, the more his opinion changed.

He signed up for a pre-sale reservation, though ended up not getting a Cybertruck when Musk's promises of a price tag under $US40,000 went unmet and the first trucks sold for double or more. Penn called the Cybertruck part of Tesla's adventurous spirit that drives innovation.

Musk Political Ties Alienate Cybertruck Buyers

If the imposing, sharp-angled, dystopian appearance of the Cybertruck wasn't enough to turn many potential buyers away, Musk did so himself by allying with a panoply of right-wing figures, most notably US President Donald Trump. He alienated some customers as his image morphed from eccentric innovator to polarising force trading his billions for political influence. Once-passionate Tesla drivers rushed to sell off their cars, or slapped stickers on the bumper declaring, I bought this before Elon went crazy.

Protesters staged demonstrations outside Tesla showrooms and urged investors to dump shares of the company's stock. Anger spilled into violence, with Molotov cocktails hurled at Tesla vehicles, charging stations set ablaze, and dealerships covered in graffiti. Lovers of the Cybertruck became targets, too, subjected to shouts of Nazi! and extended middle fingers. Ross Blankenship is one of them.

When he first laid eyes on the Cybertruck, he felt transported to a world from his childhood, when he would play the sci-fi video game Halo. He had to have it. I had that sort of child in me wanting to be part of something cool that would change the future of automotive, Blankenship said in a call from his Cybertruck as he drove through Sunnyside, Colorado.

Owners Heartbroken By Political Symbolism

Even as Blankenship found he agreed with Musk on politics, he hated seeing a vehicle he loved turned into a political symbol. I never bought it for any other reason than the fascination with the future technology of trucks ... so that was a little heartbreaking. It caps a tricky week for the world's richest person, after Republican candidates he had backed with $446m in donations lost in the US midterm elections.