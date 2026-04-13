Texas Investigates Lululemon Apparel for 'Forever Chemicals'

The Texas Attorney General is investigating Lululemon Athletica for the potential presence of PFAS, or 'forever chemicals,' in its athletic apparel. This investigation adds to the company's challenges, amidst slowing sales and leadership changes. The probe is part of a broader trend of increased scrutiny of consumer products for harmful substances.

The Texas Attorney General 's office has initiated an investigation into Lululemon Athletica's athletic apparel, focusing on the potential presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ( PFAS ), often referred to as ' forever chemicals .' These chemicals have been linked to a range of health problems, prompting growing concerns among consumers and health professionals alike. The investigation marks another challenge for the athletic apparel company, which is already navigating a period of slowed sales growth and internal leadership changes. The Attorney General's office stated that the investigation will examine whether Lululemon 's products contain these substances and whether the company's marketing accurately reflects the materials used in its apparel. This probe highlights the increasing scrutiny of consumer products for potentially harmful chemicals and the growing awareness of the health risks associated with PFAS exposure. The company has stated that they are cooperating with the investigation and providing all the necessary documents to the Attorney General's office.

Lululemon has responded to the investigation, confirming its cooperation and stating that it phased out the use of PFAS in its products in fiscal year 2023. The company emphasizes the importance of the health and safety of its customers and asserts that its products adhere to or exceed global regulatory, safety, and quality standards. The company further states that it mandates its vendors to conduct regular testing for restricted substances, including PFAS, to ensure ongoing compliance. The investigation by the Texas Attorney General's office underscores the expanding focus on PFAS across various industries, including the apparel sector. The legal action further amplifies consumer concerns regarding the use of these chemicals in everyday products and the potential health implications associated with them. The investigation is also happening at a time when Lululemon is undergoing internal changes, including the search for a new Chief Executive Officer.

The investigation into Lululemon also highlights the broader trend of increased scrutiny of consumer products for harmful substances. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has previously targeted other companies over chemical content, demonstrating a commitment to consumer protection and public health. This investigation is part of a larger trend, with growing litigation targeting consumer product manufacturers, alleging failure to adequately disclose the presence of PFAS in their products. The probe is taking place as Lululemon's stock has faced some market declines, making this a pivotal time for the company. The investigation could have implications for other apparel companies, prompting a broader examination of manufacturing processes and the chemical composition of their products. It is important to note that the Attorney General, who is running for the Republican nomination for US Senate, initiated this probe in alignment with the 'Make America Healthy Again' agenda, which is led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This alignment further emphasizes the political context of the investigation and the importance of health-related consumer concerns





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Lululemon PFAS Forever Chemicals Texas Attorney General Apparel Health Investigation Consumer Products

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