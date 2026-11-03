TGA Approves Oral Wegovy for Obesity Treatment in Australia

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has cleared Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill for use in Australia. This marks the first oral GLP-1 weight loss drug approved locally, offering an alternative to weekly injections.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) officially approved the oral version of Wegovy on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in Australian healthcare. This approval represents the first GLP-1 weight loss tablet cleared for use in the country. The Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk manufactures the new medication, which provides a non-injectable option for patients.

Novo Nordisk Oral Wegovy Approval Details

Until this recent decision, Australians with prescriptions could only access GLP-1 drugs in the form of weekly injections. The new tablet contains semaglutide and is designed to offer the same therapeutic benefits as the injectable version. Patients will require a doctor's prescription to obtain the medication once it becomes available. The approval specifically covers individuals diagnosed with obesity and those who need to reduce cardiovascular risk.

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Therapeutic Goods Administration Process Status

While the active ingredient has been sanctioned, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has not yet reviewed the packaging and production processes. The agency must confirm that these manufacturing standards meet quality requirements before the product can be commercially released. A TGA spokesperson stated that the pill has been approved in four specific strengths: 1.5 mg, 4 mg, 9 mg, and 25 mg. This regulatory step ensures that the final consumer product will be safe and effective for widespread distribution.

Semaglutide Dosage and Medical Comparisons

One tablet containing 25 milligrams of semaglutide acts the same as a 2.4 milligram injection. This dosage equivalence exists because the body absorbs active ingredients less efficiently when taken orally compared to injections. The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) currently only subsidises weight loss drugs for people with type 2 diabetes. A price guide has not yet been set for Australia, although in the United States, the pill generally costs less than the injection. Each US tablet contains more semaglutide to compensate for lower absorption rates.

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Novo Nordisk Market Strategy and Demand

Novo Nordisk has previously flagged Australia as a priority market for the pill. The global demand for oral GLP-1 treatments has surged since the drug was approved in the United States and Europe. Data indicates that three million prescriptions for the drug were made in the first five months of its availability in the US this year. This high volume of prescriptions highlights the significant shift in patient preference toward oral formulations over weekly injections.

Competitive Landscape and Rival Drugs

The approval of Wegovy positions Novo Nordisk against other major pharmaceutical companies in the weight loss market. Rival Eli Lilly, the maker of Mounjaro, has its own oral weight loss drug, Orforglipro. This competing medication is currently awaiting a decision from the Therapeutic Goods Administration. The entry of oral options from multiple manufacturers suggests increased competition and potentially more choices for Australian patients seeking weight management treatments.