TGA names unapproved peptides as priority focus area

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has named unapproved peptides as a new priority focus area, alongside products like weight loss medications, vapes and sunscreens. Australia's medicines regulator has launched a crackdown on unregulated peptides, saying an increase in advertising, imports and supply of the unlawful drugs is posing a risk to consumer safety.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has named unapproved peptides as a new priority focus area , alongside products like weight loss medications , vapes and sunscreens. Australia's medicines regulator has launched a crackdown on unregulated peptides , saying an increase in advertising, imports and supply of the unlawful drugs is posing a risk to consumer safety .

The products are often hyped as performance enhancing or marketed for weight loss or anti-aging, with social media influencers increasingly creating content instructing people how to buy and use them. The TGA's chief Anthony Lawler said the decision reflected a deliberate, risk-based response to an evolving peptides market. Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) head Prof Tony Lawler said the availability of unapproved peptide products had increased.

As the availability of unapproved peptide products has increased, so too has evidence of potential risk to consumers, Professor Lawler said. The regulator warned responses to the importation, supply, manufacturing or advertising of unlawful peptides might include product seizures, infringement notices and even civil or criminal penalties where appropriate. The Australian Medical Association's public health committee chair Michael Bonning said it was the strongest action the TGA has taken on peptides.

The Australian Medical Association's public health committee chair Michael Bonning Doctor Michael Bonning said the TGA needed to disrupt supply chains. The ABC last week reported several specialists were deeply concerned over potential cancer risks associated with an unregulated skin tanning peptide. Examples of unapproved peptide products include Melanotan II, retatrutide, BPC157, GHK-Cu, TB500 and CJC-1295, often supplied in injectable form.

Experts have also been calling on health authorities to step up their response to the booming illegal peptide market, arguing more needed to be done to stamp out the illegal products. Peptides are short chains of amino acids which, when joined together, make up the proteins in our bodies. Some - like many GLP-1s - are regulated and legal but unlawful peptides are increasingly being used by people seeking beauty, fitness or anti-aging results.

Many of the peptide products sold online have not been approved by the TGA, meaning they have not been assessed for their safety, quality or effectiveness. The TGA issued a safety alert in April, warning illegal peptides posed a significant public health risk, saying it had been alerted to severe allergic reactions that had led to hospitalisation, as well as severe inflammation, full-body intense itching, palpitations, pain, insomnia, blurred vision and musculoskeletal injuries.

Australians should be very cautious about buying unapproved peptide products online, particularly from overseas websites or through online platforms or social media. If you don't know exactly what's in the vial, where it was made or whether it's sterile, you could be putting your health at serious risk, Professor Lawler said.

The TGA, Australian Border Force (ABF) and Victorian Police recently seized peptides, performance and image enhancing drugs and illicit steroids with an estimated street value of more than $2 million





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Therapeutic Goods Administration Unapproved Peptides Priority Focus Area Weight Loss Medications Vapes Sunscreens Crackdown Unregulated Peptides Consumer Safety

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