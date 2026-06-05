TGA Still Investigating Sunscreens Falling Short of SPF Claims

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is still investigating 15 out of 16 sunscreens that a Choice analysis found failed to meet their SPF claims. The investigation has been ongoing for nearly a year, and the TGA is consulting on changes to address key concerns with the industry.

The TGA is still investigating 15 of the 16 sunscreens a Choice analysis found fell short of their SPF claims. The national medicines regulator is still investigating 15 out of 16 sunscreens Choice found failed to meet their SPF claims.

The TGA is consulting on a range of changes aimed at addressing key concerns with the industry. Almost all the sunscreens that failed to meet their SPF label claims are still being investigated by health authorities nearly a year later, with the nation's medicines regulator conceding the process has 'taken a long time'.

The TGA told a Senate estimates hearing this week it was still investigating 15 of the 16 sunscreens a Choice analysis found fell short of their SPF claims. Under questioning from independent Senator David Pocock, senior TGA official Avinash Clarke told the hearing the TGA intended to conclude the investigations soon. The sunscreens had not been recalled while they were being investigated, meaning they could still be sold to consumers.

Speaking after the hearing, Senator Pocock told the ABC the process had left Australians in the dark about what sunscreens they should purchase. The lowest performing sunscreen in the Choice testing was Ultra Violette's Lean Screen SPF 50+ Mattifying Zinc Sunscreen, which returned a rating of SPF 4. But the TGA acknowledged that there was still no outcome from the investigation into the other 15 sunscreens, which did not meet their label claims.

These sunscreens rated in the 20s in CHOICE's test last year, despite having SPF 50 or SPF50+ on their labels. The TGA recently completed a consultation period for a range of changes aimed at overhauling Australia's sunscreen regulations and addressing key concerns facing the country's sunscreen industry. The TGA has previously stated it was investigating SPF data from PCR and that it had 'significant concerns about the reliability of SPF testing undertaken by Princeton Consumer Research'.

When questioned by Senator Pocock about how many sunscreens on the TGA's register of therapeutic goods were relying on SPF data from PCR, the TGA said it did not know





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sunscreens Choice Analysis SPF Claims TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration Senate Estimates Hearing Senator David Pocock Avinash Clarke Sunscreen Industry Group ACCORD Damian Mitsch Princeton Consumer Research SPF Testing Sunscreen Regulations Australia's Sunscreen Industry Sunscreens On TGA's Register Of Therapeutic Go SPF Data From PCR TGA's Investigation Of SPF Data From PCR TGA's Concerns About The Reliability Of SPF Te

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Underworld figure Mick Gatto arrested at home near MelbourneUnderworld figure Mick Gatto has been arrested by Victorian police investigating 'alleged financial offences'.

Read more »

‘The only thing missing’: Club trophies mean nothing to Raso without Matildas gloryPlaying on home soil for the first time since falling short in the Asian Cup final, Matildas winger Hayley Raso has her eyes on World Cup glory.

Read more »

‘The only thing missing’: Club trophies mean nothing to Raso without Matildas gloryPlaying on home soil for the first time since falling short in the Asian Cup final, Matildas winger Hayley Raso has her eyes on World Cup glory.

Read more »

‘The only thing missing’: Club trophies mean nothing to Raso without Matildas gloryPlaying on home soil for the first time since falling short in the Asian Cup final, Matildas winger Hayley Raso has her eyes on World Cup glory.

Read more »

Fired 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley says CBS told him to inject ‘falsehoods’ into reportingVeteran journalist says executives pushed unverified claims and gave politicians a say in interviews

Read more »

Aussie star’s dad in hospital after alleged assault at tournamentPolice are investigating after claims that a ground staff member followed James McCabe’s father and left him ‘in pain’.

Read more »