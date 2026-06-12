Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies at 47 after Three-Year Illness, Prompting Questions Over Monarchy's Future

The death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, King Vajiralongkorn's eldest daughter, after a prolonged illness raises new doubts about Thailand's monarchy succession and triggers national mourning.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha , the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn (King Rama X) of Thailand, died on 15 February 2025 at the age of 47 after a protracted and devastating illness that had kept her on life support for more than three years.

Her passing has plunged the country into a state of national mourning and has intensified ongoing debates about the future of the Thai monarchy, a political institution that dominates the political landscape in a country that also grapples with democratic aspirations and social change. The fatal event followed a series of health crises that began on 14 December 2022 when the princess collapsed while out walking dogs in her countryside estate in Nakhon Ratchasima, a northern province of Thailand.

She was hurriedly transferred to a local hospital and then flown by helicopter to Bangkok, where she was placed on a medically supervised ventilator system to support her failing heart, lungs and kidneys. The initial diagnosis cited a likely heart condition but was later expanded to include a severe blood infection, a complication that the Royal Household Bureau said required advanced, although ultimately insufficient, medical equipment to sustain her vital functions.

For nearly three years, the palace issued sparse updates; it remained silent on the family's private concerns until a series of detailed statements emerged in August 2025, revealing the chronic and unrelenting decline of the princess's health. Finally, on 15 February, the palace confirmed that Bajrakitiyabha had passed away at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok at 7.48 p.m. local time, a moment long protracted by the care of her siblings, members of the royal household and a cadre of medical professionals who had delivered extreme, albeit ultimately ineffective, interventions.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha's death is notable for her close relationship with her father, King Vajiralongkorn, as well as her reputation as a charismatic, compassionate member of the Thai royal family. She served as ambassador to Austria, worked in the Attorney-General's office, and held a high rank in the Royal Security Command-all roles that positioned her both within the governmental establishment and as a public figure.

Praised for her love of horses, she was the star of the annual Princess Cup, Thailand's premier equestrian competition, a ceremonial event that showcased royal prestige to both national and international audiences. Beyond her state functions, she was a vocal campaigner for women's rights in the Thai justice system, a stance that earned her admiration amongst various advocates and feminist groups, sharpening her political resonance.

Her tragic demise turns the spotlight again on the monarchy's succession and the precarious balance Thai society must maintain between popular dissent and royal reverence. Historically, the palace prefers male succession, a rule codified in the 1974 amendment to the constitution - though a gender-adjusted provision permits a princess to ascend if no male heir is named.

Prince Dipangkorn Rallijang, the king's son with his second wife, has been the person most often cited as the likely successor, but the princess's close bond with her father and the public's perception left speculation alive about her lineage's potential prospects. The surcharged lese‑majeste laws that punish criticism or even sympathetic discussion of the monarchy have kept the public discourse brutally constrained, yet the eldest princess's death has sparked new conversations about succession rights, royal duties and the monarchy's role in a society increasingly demanding political reform.

In the wider context, the Thai monarchy has weathered numerous challenges over the last decade, including revolts in 2020 and 2021-rare in modern Thai history-that questioned the relevance of a political institution that rose from a 1932 revolution that dissolved absolute monarchy. King Vajiralongkorn's personal life, including marriages and residences abroad, have often been the target of sensational headlines.

International attention has also focused on him as he balances his duties with his preference for living largely in Germany, a situation that has raised concerns about Thailand's diplomatic posture. The death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha is a poignant reminder that the monarchy's symbolic and institutional roles are nested in successively complex personal narratives and public expectations. As the nation mourns, it simultaneously confronts whether the existing constitutional framework can accommodate her absence while still preserving the stability of the throne.

The princess's legacy will likely influence future debates around monarchical evolution, succession law, gender parity in royal appointments, and the scope of royal patronage in a rapidly modernising Thailand.





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Thai Monarchy Succession King Vajiralongkorn Political Reforms

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies Aged 47 After Years in ComaThailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha has died at the age of 47 after nearly four years in a coma. The princess had been hospitalized since December 2022 due to heart problems.

Read more »

Thai princess dies at 47 after years in comaThe popular royal was rushed to hospital after suddenly collapsing in 2022 and never regained consciousness.

Read more »

Thai princess dies, plunging kingdom into mourning and sparking succession dramaPrincess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest child of Thailand’s controversial king, had been on life support since collapsing in December 2022.

Read more »

Thai princess dies, plunging kingdom into mourning and sparking succession dramaPrincess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest child of Thailand’s controversial king, had been on life support since collapsing in December 2022.

Read more »