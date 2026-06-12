Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies Aged 47 After Years in Coma

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha has died at the age of 47 after nearly four years in a coma. The princess had been hospitalized since December 2022 due to heart problems.

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha , the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn , has died at the age of 47 after nearly four years in a coma. The princess had been hospitalized since December 2022 due to heart problems that left her gravely ill.

Her health had worsened over the years, with multiple infections in several organs and irregular heart rate. Despite medical efforts to stabilize her condition, the princess passed away. Born in 1978 to the then-Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and his wife, Princess Bajrakitiyabha held several degrees and served in various roles, including as an ambassador to Austria and a goodwill ambassador to the UN office on drugs and crime.

Her death raises questions about succession in Thailand, where public discussion of the monarchy is limited. Princess Bajrakitiyabha was considered a well-suited heir to the throne, although this was never officially addressed. The king has married four times and has seven children, with Princess Bajrakitiyabha being one of only three to hold a royal title. Her death may have implications for the future of the monarchy in Thailand





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