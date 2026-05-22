Thames Valley Police Investigate Alleged Misconduct in Public Office Against Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Thames Valley Police are investigating claims against former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, in which the former prince is alleged to have shared confidential information with financier Jeffrey Epstein and is being investigated for misconduct in public office. The investigation anticipates contacting royal household and government departments, reaching out to the Metropolitan Police, and engaging with other relevant UK forces.

Thames Valley police believe additional witnesses may be out there in an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office by former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The police investigation is ongoing, including scrutiny of allegations against the former prince related to sharing confidential information and unearthing potential sexual misconduct and fraud.

The force has been engaging with individuals and organizations, such as the royal household and government departments, in their pursuit of information. Police also expect to reach out to the Metropolitan Police, which conducted assessments on Andrew's alleged misconduct but declined to pursue charges. The ongoing investigation is expected to run until 2027, with no criminal trial set until then if sufficient evidence is found.

Additionally, three British forces and several other forces are conducting investigations sparked by the previously unseen Epstein documents, with some assessing flights linked to the financier entering the UK





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Corruption Sexual Misconduct Misconduct In Public Office Fraud Queensberry Rules Jeffrey Epstein Royal Household Government Departments Metropolitan Police Investigation Termination Of Appointment As Royal Highness Thames Valley Police 2029 Initial Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince William goes wild as Aston Villa complete historic triumph in Europa League finalLifelong Aston Villa fan Prince William celebrated alongside the team after they secured a record-extending fifth Europa League title, ending a 30-year silverware drought.

Read more »

‘Get his credit card out’: Prince William’s joy as Aston Villa win Europa League finalThe lifelong fan of the English club was in Istanbul as his side won their first European trophy for 44 years.

Read more »

SpaceX's Global Rocket and Financial Milestones Raise Environmental Concerns, Tensions Between Silicon Valley and ConservationistsElon Musk's SpaceX released financial details for their upcoming IPO and plans to test the largest rocket yet, with environmental critics and regulators raising concerns about potential environmental harm and the potential for a clash with conservationists.

Read more »

Royal expert's brutal three-word take on Prince WilliamA royal biographer has summarised Prince William's character with three brutal words: 'controlling', 'suspicious' and 'secretive'.

Read more »