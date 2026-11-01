NSW taskforce raids real estate agencies in underquoting crackdown with new penalties

NSW Strata and Property Taskforce inspectors conducted Anytime Anywhere compliance checks at Sydney real estate agencies, as new laws from mid-November raise underquoting penalties to $110,000 and introduce pricing transparency reforms.

NSW Fair Trading inspectors have conducted surprise compliance checks at Sydney real estate agencies as part of a crackdown on underquoting, with new laws set to take effect from mid-November.

The Strata and Property Taskforce, led by commissioner Angus Abadee, carried out Anytime Anywhere checks this week, observed by Fair Trading Minister Anoulack Chanthivong. One Sydney real estate firm head sarcastically said thank you for raiding us as inspectors departed. The taskforce was established by the Minns government early last year to lead the crackdown on underquoting, which had become pervasive in Sydney's competitive real estate industry.

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Taskforce Conducts Surprise Agency Checks

While some taskforce activities are conducted in plain clothes, such as observing auctions and open home inspections, on Wednesday the team wore a co-ordinated uniform similar to a police squad as they entered agencies. They begin by flashing badges, identifying themselves, and requesting documents, financial statements and data before setting up laptops to sift through information for anything suspicious.

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Barring rare confrontational visits, most agents were welcoming, albeit with nervousness and slow fumbling for documents, said Marie, who worked across commercial and residential real estate for 27 years before joining the compliance unit. Most people want it to be an even playing field, so the majority are supportive and compliant, she said. What causes a stir is those who do not comply or find a loophole and make it difficult to compete.

When investigating underquoting, the team chooses two properties an agency has on the market and asks to see how the agent arrived at its price guide, including recent sales of comparable homes. Inspectors check that those properties are indeed comparable. The team also includes Sofiia, a forensic accountant with a background in finance and anti-money laundering who checks books to ensure an agency's trust account funds are never misused. She is joined by inspectors Dean and Margaret.

Inspectors Audit First Pyrmont Agency

At the Pyrmont waterfront office of the first agency audited, the licensee was co-operative and had answers to all questions. Inspectors drilled down into how a $1.1 million auction guide was arrived at for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom inner-city unit. The contract for sale revealed the vendor is hopeful of it selling for $1.21 million. Crucially, they also ask to see emails and communications sent to interested parties who inquire about the price guide.

Texts, WhatsApp and WeChat messages come under scrutiny too. Unlike in Victoria, vendors are not required to include a price guide on property listings in NSW. While that is set to change from mid-November as part of sweeping reforms to boost pricing transparency, for now much of the information required to prove underquoting is contained in private messages between agents and potential buyers.

Other rules coming into effect from next month include significantly ramping up the penalty for agents caught underquoting, from $22,000 to $110,000 or three times the agent's commission, whichever is greater. The penalty for dummy bidding at auctions will also double to $110,000. Agents will also be prohibited from advertising a selling price that is lower than a previously rejected written offer or the highest unsuccessful bid at an auction.

And from February, they will be made to publish a statement of information to be more transparent with how guides are calculated. The new laws come at a time of immense change for the industry, with the current market downturn upending years of rampant demand that created a power dynamic heavily in agents' favour. House prices dropped 5.8 per cent over this year, and 4.7 per cent alone in the three months to September.

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Median unit prices fell 3 per cent in the same three months. Auction clearance rates paint a picture of a buyer's market. There has been a presumption that all agents are doing the wrong thing, which they are not, one official said. Most people are doing the right thing, so this is about levelling the behavioural playing field.

New Laws and Market Concerns

Since prices began falling after February, plenty of agents have left the industry, while others who have relied on commissions to fund their lifestyles vent about picky buyers or discuss ways to generate heat in an otherwise cool market. While the Morton real estate agency in Pyrmont passed all compliance checks, its co-founder Ewan Morton seized on Abadee and Chanthivong's presence to have a pointed but friendly discussion about some of the unintended consequences of the upcoming reforms that have agents worried.

A lot of agents, they feel that they are getting hammered, Morton told the pair. When someone owns a property, fundamentally, they have got a right to ask what they want for it, and a buyer is intelligent enough to look at that and make their own decision as to whether they wish to pay more. This is where the whole underquoting thing gets tricky, he said.

Not missing a beat, Chanthivong politely hit back, saying the new laws will not only make pricing clearer for buyers and stop them wasting their time and money on inspections for properties they cannot afford, but should in theory benefit agencies too. You do not want to have to spend your staff's time or your time with a potential buyer or investor who is never in the market in the first place, Chanthivong said.

A key concern is the prohibition from advertising a price lower than a previously rejected offer. In a cooling market, Morton said overly hopeful vendors were a concern.