Quad leaders met in Manila for the first summit of Trump's second term, confirming joint patrol aircraft drills and signaling a more strategic focus. Analysts say the grouping is not dead despite earlier drift.

Quad leaders met in Manila on Tuesday night for the first leaders summit of Donald Trump second term, filling what analysts called the Trump shaped hole at the heart of the grouping.

Quad Leaders Renew Purpose Direction Manila

The four nation partnership of India, the United States, Japan and Australia showed signs of renewed purpose and direction. Leaders confirmed that next year their nations patrol aircraft will fly together in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context. The Quad emerged from efforts to respond to the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004. It brings together four maritime democracies working on priorities in the Indo Pacific.

Also read Trump to Attend First Quad Summit in Two Years During Manila Stopover

The first Trump administration elevated its importance. Joe Biden went further by introducing annual leaders level meetings. Leaders at the Manila gathering included Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Truth be told, the Quad has usually delivered worthy but unremarkable initiatives rather than blockbuster outcomes.

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It is not a military alliance like NATO. It also lacks the formal structure of groupings such as ASEAN or the Pacific Islands Forum. But its symbolism is powerful. Its potential to become a meaningful military partnership is profound.

That is why China has long despised the Quad, branding it an exclusive clique reminiscent of the Cold War era. Since returning to office last year, Trump had shown no personal interest in the Quad, reflecting a lack of focus on geostrategic competition with Beijing. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, by contrast, made the grouping a priority and accelerated its activities at the foreign minister level.

Trump Manila Summit Substance Beyond Showmanship

Given the low status Trump had accorded the grouping, his agreement to take part in the Manila summit was an achievement in itself. Crucially, there was substance as well as showmanship. Lavina Lee, director of the United States Studies Centre Foreign Policy and Defence Program at the University of Sydney, said she was pleasantly surprised by the first Quad summit of the second Trump administration.

For a few years, the Quad was drifting: there were too many working groups and seemingly no real progress, she said. I am quite reassured that the Quad is becoming more strategic than it was before, she added. The four nations have taken part in annual joint naval drills since 2020. They had not been formally badged as Quad exercises.

Lee said the distinction matters. This is the first explicit military exercise of the Quad, she said. That crosses an operational and symbolic threshold. This is the Quad coming out and saying we are actively working on deterrence.

Trump said his phone in the Oval Office is always available to Quad leaders. He said the nations represent some of the most important partnerships in the entire world. The possibility of substantial military cooperation among the Quad nations is precisely why China has bristled at the group existence. China firing of a nuclear capable missile into the Pacific this year showed its desire to expand influence far from its shores with as little meddling as possible.

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China Trouble Quad Maritime Surveillance Activities

Beijing won't be happy, they would be troubled by this, Lee said of the Quad maritime surveillance activities. The Quad focus on cooperation on critical minerals also has the potential to dent China dominance of supply chains. To be sure, Trump remains disturbingly cosy with dictators such as Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, with whom he is sitting down for a rare trilateral summit on the sidelines of the APEC forum in China.

Given Trump predilection for hobnobbing with strongmen, it is a win for Australia that his administration remains committed to groupings such as the Quad. Trump has placed little personal emphasis on the Quad, said Charles Edel, Australia chair at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. Yet the grouping has persisted and grown more focused on security related outcomes, he added.

For all Trump flaws, Michael Green, a former senior official in the George W Bush administration, welcomes the Quad focus on harder edged security cooperation rather than the delivery of public goods like COVID 19 vaccines under Biden. The thing that keeps the Quad alive is China and its aggressive activities in the Indo Pacific, said Green, head of the US Studies Centre. Rumours of the Quad demise have been very much exaggerated. The Quad is not dead, he said.

While still more of a fragile work in progress than a fearsome military alliance, the Quad is here to stay. Its scope to grow into something more profound remains open. The Manila summit put the group back in the spotlight. It also linked Trump directly to a security format he had previously treated with little personal interest.

For Australia and its partners, the outcome was both symbolic and practical. For China, the message was clear: the Quad is not fading away.