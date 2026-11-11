James Bond Finalists Revealed: Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor in Amazon MGM Screen Tests

Amazon MGM has held final screen tests for the next James Bond, with Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and an unnamed actor in the running. All three named contenders are white, 36 years old and 185-187cm tall.

Amazon MGM has moved a step closer to naming the next James Bond. Deadline reported that the studio arranged final screen tests that week, with four actors supposedly in the mix: Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and an unnamed mystery man.

The trio of named actors are each white, 185-187cm tall and 36 years old. The search follows Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 in 2021. Amazon MGM now owns all rights to the franchise, having wrested full creative control from long-time custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in 2025. The new Bond is backed by Jeff Bezos and must satisfy hyper-critical international audiences and risk-averse tech industry shareholders.

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Casting Dynamics and Diversity Debate

The casting of Turner, Lowden and O'Connor suggests Amazon MGM has no intention of reinventing the wheel. For years, Black actors such as Idris Elba and Regé-Jean Page were touted as possible 007s, while some dream-casters suggested Jane Bond. The named finalists are all white, 36-year-old Brits standing 185-187cm tall. Ask anyone from an older generation and they may say Sean Connery remains the best Bond.

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His sly smirk, Scottish drawl and little blue shorts suited a Secret Service balancing 1960s cultural revolution with the Cold War. George Lazenby, a native Goulburnite, played Bond once in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, a film Christopher Nolan frequently cites as the best Bond film and a major inspiration. Roger Moore's increasingly cartoonish 12-year tenure saw the franchise scrabbling for cultural relevance, with Moonraker arriving two years after Star Wars and introducing a girlfriend for metal-toothed henchman Jaws.

Timothy Dalton's two films, including Licence to Kill in 1989, struggled against blockbusters dominated by Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Pierce Brosnan's GoldenEye in 1995 was a cultural behemoth, thanks to his suave post-Cold War Bond, but his tenure ended after surfing tsunamis and picking diamonds out of Halle Berry's belly button. Daniel Craig's Casino Royale in 2006 presented a musclebound hatchet man hearkening back to Ian Fleming's original creation, albeit with more parkour.

Predicting the New Agent's Public Appeal

Over five films and 15 years, Craig went from hot-shot rookie to over-the-hill bag of bones, his 2021 swan song confirming the first blond-haired Bond was done. Betting markets have now shortened odds on Callum Turner as the top pick. Turner, known in some circles as Mr Dua Lipa, could be a crowd-pleasing mix of Brosnan and Moore with his quarterback shoulder span and impish grin. He has shown dramatic chops in period pieces.

Jack Lowden, a native Scotsman, strikes an intriguing combination of Connery and Craig, able to glower and take a beating in Slow Horses. He is about to become Mr Darcy in Netflix's upcoming Pride and Prejudice revamp. Josh O'Connor is the genuine wild card.

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Generally considered more internet boyfriend than calculated killer, he rose to fame as Prince Charles in The Crown but has proven a chameleon, comfortable in a rumpled linen suit in Alice Rohrwacher's La chimera and in Challengers. The closest comparison is Timothy Dalton, who spent years with the Royal Shakespeare Company before answering Broccoli's call. The edgier, more po-faced Dalton films might match incoming director's tone.