Powerhouse Parramatta Opens for First Dry Run Ahead of November 7 Ribbon-Cutting

The billion-dollar Powerhouse Parramatta hosted its first dry run for 3000 guests, with interim CEO Abbie Galvin calling the dress rehearsal critical as five opening exhibitions near completion.

The billion-dollar Powerhouse Parramatta has held its first dry run, welcoming about 3000 family members and friends of workers, subcontractors and staff to test the new museum before its public opening.

Dress Rehearsal Tests Museum Operations

The ribbon-cutting is set for November 7. Interim CEO Abbie Galvin said the dress rehearsal is critical. It allows time to put the building through its paces and weed out problems before the public arrives. Four days earlier, curatorial and installation crews were racing against the clock inside the colossal, column-free exhibition halls of the Moreau Kusunoki and Genton-designed building.

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Loose cabling, bare walls, empty vitrines and objects under dust covers made it hard to imagine any of the five main galleries would be ready. On the terrace, cutouts of endangered birds sat beside an egg-shaped sound shell as a tradesman worked from a crane basket. Ground-floor kitchen staff at the upcoming restaurant, Simara, reviewed freshly printed menus before their first service. Some 300 front-of-house recruits moved through corridors for final orientation.

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By the dry run, hard hats and hi-vis had vanished. The sound stage backdrop was fully assembled and choir members and dancers were arriving for rehearsals. Ladders and scissor lifts were pulled back, though construction fencing will remain for another week. Guest services hosts in coordinated grey uniforms and hot pink how can I help lanyards waited to greet visitors.

A digital commission played on a 24-metre-long screen in an empty lobby. The dry run is a practical test of audio visuals, interactives, labels, signage and way finding. No media were permitted inside except for the families look and see. At Saturday's walk-through, the Beadle-Mandelberg family from Belrose got their first taste of the marquee aerospace showcase, Task Eternal.

Visitors Experience Aerospace and Art Exhibits

The exhibition in four acts houses the museum's biggest item, an 8400-kilogram F1 rocket from Woomera. Baxter, 6, tried the rocket-ship playground slide and was taken with the stack of planes showing the evolution of flight. He also saw 20 spacesuits and screen-used costumes. Baxter and his sister Arabella, 8, lingered in a room featuring Thai artist Torlarp Larpjaroensook's kinetic sculpture inspired by the Voyager 1 space probe.

Reflecting ceiling and floor mirrors fascinated the siblings. The glass-encased Burramattagal Boomerang, created in Parramatta, held by the British Museum in London and returned for this exhibition, is the first and last object visitors will see. Ten larrakitj, or hollow-log coffins, from the Powerhouse Collection also drew admiration from mum Natalya Mandelberg, whose father was a photographer at the Ultimo museum before it was shuttered in 2024 for rebuilding. Matthew Beadle said the scale is just impressive and beautifully designed.

He said there are no boring bits, with interesting shadows or reflections everywhere and exhibits seen from different perspectives, like jet engines where you see the whole under the hood. Galvin said spectacle is one thing, but the success of these exhibitions will be their resonance. That will be what makes people return. The Mall, a deep-dive into the phenomenon of the shopping centre and Frank Lowy's invention of Westfield, is more likely to divide opinions.

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In the western wing, children venture through tunnels of glowing minerals inside a mock giant meteorite into a recreated childhood bedroom before clambering across a mock windowsill into an indoor Christmas pine forest. Visitors must surrender smartphones into pouches upon entry, a strict condition designed to preserve mystery and sensory engagement. The Dark turns the idea of darkness as a place of nightmares upside down. It is made for children aged four to 12 but will engage young teens.

Outdoor Sculpture Offers River Vistas

The major outdoor sculpture commissioned for Powerhouse Parramatta is Tree of Life by British Indian contemporary artist Bharti Kher. Adults and children are welcome to shuck shoes and socks to paddle through a shallow sandstone pond. Set in the only gallery with direct vistas over the Parramatta River and close-up views of the building's muscular lattice exoskeleton, the space provides rare stillness.

Filmmaker Ivan Sen documented seven communities across NSW caring for water country, with screen images reflected in pond water whose levels shift with the river tides. Overflow will be watched, along with wet footprints and discarded shoes, in case they raise trip or slip hazards. The exhibition's design versus function has recently been a point of reflection inside the museum, as has the number of collection objects on display.

From the 2015 announcement 11 years ago, the idea to headquarter the Powerhouse in Parramatta has been squeezed by two opposing forces: the ambitions and cultural claims of Sydney's second CBD versus the wisdom and expense of splitting it from its repurposed home at Ultimo. More than 400 museum staff have worked over the past three years developing and delivering the five opening exhibitions. Staff have acutely felt the intense scrutiny.

It is a relief for many to see the finish line so close, but there are nerves too. A decade of bitter political acrimony that shadowed the billion-dollar project was all but forgotten in a rush of civic and professional pride by those who sweated the outcome.