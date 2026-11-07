The Age and Sydney Morning Herald publish annual 52 Weekends Away travel issue with short-break itineraries

The annual 52 Weekends Away issue features reviewed Australian getaways for all budgets, new short-break itineraries and destinations from every state, compiled with Traveller.

The annual 52 Weekends Away issue has been published, offering a curated list of mini-break ideas from across Australia for travellers seeking a quick escape.

The edition was compiled in collaboration with Julietta Jameson and Jane Reddy from Traveller, with writers reviewing accommodation across the country to suit a range of budgets and itineraries. Editor Melissa Stevens wrote that she finished the editor's letter while still enjoying the afterglow of her own short break. A weekend of sightseeing, shopping and dining gave her a chance to decompress and re-energise after a hectic few months.

Also read 52 Weekends Away: New and Reimagined Holiday Spots in Australia

Impact Of Quick Getaways On Travelers

She said it was a timely reminder of how much impact a quick getaway can have. Stevens said she hopes the issue inspires readers to achieve a similar circuit-breaker, whether they want a city staycation or to disconnect further afield. The result should provide plenty of ideas for a next weekend escape, with the only decisions remaining being what book to read or cocktail to try.

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A new feature this year is the addition of several short-break itineraries for those who want to make their escape last longer than a weekend. Four itineraries show how to turn a long weekend into an epic escape, proving it is possible to pack a lot of punch into a short break. The properties are curated to suit whatever a perfect mini-break looks like, whether it is a romantic getaway, a wildlife-spotting weekend or a group gathering.

The team knows everyone is carefully considering where and how to spend leisure time, so writers criss-crossed Australia to ensure everything included is tried and tested. Affordability was an important criterion, but the selection also includes properties where travellers can spoil themselves or loved ones from time to time. The issue spans every state and territory, with getaways within easy reach of the major cities.

Top Weekend Escapes Across Australian States

In Victoria, options range from a mudbrick hut to a tranquil harbourside bed and breakfast, with 17 perfect getaways listed. They include a geothermal-pool paradise, off-grid glamping and a pet-friendly coastal nirvana, all within easy reach of Melbourne. Just 90 minutes from Sydney, visitors can relax in their own balcony bathtub with stunning views. Queensland offers five perfect getaways, from farm stays to island escapes.

In Western Australia, four of the best weekend options include a revived Rottnest resort, a 1960s-groove beach shack, a Busselton beauty and moonlight magic. An hour from Adelaide, guests can wake up to giraffes outside their window. Fresh ways to recharge in South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory include safari and outback escapes, CBD cool and cottagecore cosiness. Tasmania also offers the chance to sleep on the water, try hot tubs with a view and take in old-world grandeur.

One featured story tells how Amy Gash's childhood home was a converted aircraft hangar and how she is now taking over a remote island paradise. For 21 years, Peter Gash has been the custodian of Lady Elliot Island on the Great Barrier Reef, and his daughter Amy is continuing his conservation efforts. The issue also features actor and neurodiversity advocate Michael Theo, who found fame as a reality TV star.

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Celebrity Insights And Lifestyle Advice Features

He discusses what he longs for, what kind of spouse he will be and what employers get wrong. Other highlights include the Modern Guru's advice on café etiquette and whether a spare chair is there to be shared, and a question about returning a neighbour's cigarette butts. The edition also examines what football club culture teaches men about women. Readers can find Jelena Dokic on a crucial life lesson, Chris Bowen's make-or-break moment and comedian Dara Ó Briain.

There is also a piece on life after an internet pile-on, things you learn at 60, and the funeral where power, politics and crime came together, plus a former Spice Girl on memorable advice. The Two of Us section shares how a shared passion project and a lot of fighting saved a marriage, after Kazumasa Yazawa and his wife Thana moved from Jakarta to small-town Tasmania.

Layne Beachley recalls feeling no sparks with Kirk Pengilly before a restaurant owner stepped in, and the former world champion surfer discusses grief, life awakenings and a memorable first date with her INXS musician husband. Food coverage includes artichoke, spring garlic and mint tagliatelle, and BiZu Hotpot, described as a rollicking all-you-can-eat restaurant and Melbourne's only hatted hot pot spot.

Maiz Mexican Street Food in Newtown is a one-hatter called the best place for a meat-free meal in Sydney's inner west.