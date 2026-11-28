Jack Clayton will become Australia's 474th Test cricketer, replacing Marnus Labuschagne at No.3 after a standout Sheffield Shield career with Queensland.

Jack Clayton is set to become Australia's 474th Test cricketer, earning his Baggy Green nine years after going un-drafted in the AFL. The 27-year-old Queensland batter will replace Marnus Labuschagne at No.3 in the Australian batting order.

Clayton Switches From AFL To Cricket

Clayton's journey has been unconventional, having initially pursued an AFL career with the Brisbane Lions academy before turning to cricket. He had intended to attempt an AFL revival mission through the NEAFL, now the VFL, with Aspley Hornets. Clayton was playing third-grade cricket for the University of Queensland when he was reluctant to give up his Saturday mornings to be promoted to the seconds.

Also read Australia Squad Updates: Nathan Lyon Omitted, Jack Clayton Called Up for Perth Test

A sliding doors moment came when first-grade captain Scott Henry told him he would bat at three for the season. Clayton said on Saturday: I certainly never thought when I gave up my footy dream that I would be in this position nine years later. At that stage, I did think I was going to go back and play footy for that season.

He added: The next season, Scott Henry, our first-grade captain, who also played for New South Wales and Queensland, told me I was going to bat three for the season, and I fell flat on my face when he said that. It's obviously been a bit of a different journey, but one I'm really proud of.

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Reflecting on his time away from professional sport, Clayton said: I think being out of that professional set-up with footy and just being a normal 18, 19, 20-year-old going through uni, hanging out with mates, doing all the things uni people do, gave me a lot of perspective about life, but also where sport lies in my life. While fellow Test contenders Sam Konstas and Jake Weatherald have fought for re-inclusion in the spotlight, Clayton has been able to slowly hone his craft free of scrutiny.

Traditional Throwback To Mike Hussey

In an era where T20 cricket and the smash and bash mentality at the crease reign supreme, the 27-year-old is the Test arena's traditional throwback in the mould of his childhood idol, Mike Hussey. Building his game around solid defence on the front and back foot, while seeking low-risk scoring options, he has become the anchor of Queensland's Sheffield Shield side since bursting onto the scene with a gutsy century on debut.

That knock of 109 was the first instance in which he demonstrated his tendency for digging his team out of a slump. At one stage on that day in February 2022, the Bulls had slumped to 6-191, before Clayton's defiance ground the Bulls to a first innings total of 349.

His century in the 2024-25 Shield final was another instance of thriving in the pressure-cooker, combining with Jack Wildermuth (111) to overturn a 166 run first innings deficit to set South Australia 270 to win. Clayton laughed there are plenty of those moments I've stuffed up too, but paid tribute to his first-grade coach Peter Clarke, now at the helm of the Sydney Sixers WBBL side, for shaping his mindset.

Clayton explained: He was a sport psychologist for the Australian women's team during that time, and he was really helpful for me in developing some processes around how I go about my cricket and how I compartmentalise things mentally. I feel like that's really helped me to make sure I stick to the process and focus on what I need to do in those situations to try and best help the team get into a position to win games.

Replacing Marnus Labuschagne At No 3

Clayton's call-up comes at a time when the Australian batting line-up has been hunting reinvention, culminating in the axing of Queensland teammate Marnus Labuschagne. Despite spending much of his career batting at No.4, Clayton is poised to assume Labuschagne's place at No.3, a challenge he will not shy away from, with his highest score of 134 coming in that same position last year.

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He said: I'd be happy to bat anywhere for Australia, one to 11 it wouldn't bother me at all wherever I bat. He then revealed the frank conversations he had with Labuschagne upon the latter's return from the ill-fated tour in South Africa.

Clayton said: When he came back from South Africa, there was a bit of noise around me potentially taking his spot, but he was fantastic in the way he came up to me and talked about the elephant in the room straight away. He said I don't want any angst between us, I want the best for you, and I'm proud of all the stuff you've done and want you to be playing Test cricket and performing, and hopefully one day we can be there together.

Gruelling tours to India and England will follow the New Zealand battle in 2027, and there is no guarantee 37-year-old champion Steve Smith will play on beyond that. Clayton, however, was unwilling to contemplate a reality where he spearheaded the top order long-term. He said: As soon as you start thinking about those things in the future or things that you can't control, I think that's when I've had failures in my life.

For me, it'll be focusing on how I prepare for the first Test and how I can get myself in a situation to get out there and score runs. It won't be going anything past the next training session, or the first session of day one, or whatever it is.

I try and keep it as simple as I can in that sense, and not look too far forward in the future, and just focus on what I can do and what I can control. What I've been doing in Shield cricket has been working against good quality first-class bowlers, and even international bowlers, so I'm not changing anything about the way I prepare.

The news comes as Nathan Lyon weighs up his playing future after a Test snub, with a replacement revealed. Clayton's selection marks a significant shift in Australia's batting approach as they seek reinvention ahead of a busy schedule that includes series against New Zealand, India, and England.