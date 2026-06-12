The Age of Playground Verbs: How Corporate Jargon Lost Its Grip on Reality

An exploration of the modern epidemic of energetic, childlike jargon like 'jumping' and 'pivoting' in business and media. This trend masks a sedentary reality and uses playful language as a smokescreen for vague messages, relying on cognitive research to dissect why such terms are both pervasive and disliked.

A reader's observation about the pervasive use of verbs like 'jumping' and 'pivoting' in modern discourse sparked an investigation into this linguistic trend. From business advice cautioning against 'jumping into AI too quickly' to athletes 'jumping onto court,' the language is saturated with energetic, often playground-inspired verbs.

This stands in stark contrast to data showing our increasingly sedentary lives and soaring screen time. Cognitive psychologist Shane Littrell's research, including the Corporate Bullshit Receptivity Scale, identifies such jargon-swim-lanes, milestones, circling back-as a tool for impression management and a smokescreen for vague or abstract corporate messages. The article argues these 'playground verbs' are a calisthenic dialect, lending a false brightness to dull truths and serving as camouflage.

They invoke simpler, active games of the past, creating an ironic disconnect from our current torpor. Ultimately, this buzzword-heavy packaging can distract from substantive content, making us Influenced by style over substance, much like spinning on a roundabout for the giddy feeling without real progress





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