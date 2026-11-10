Nvidia board investigates Jensen Huang affair with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive US officials suspect is a Chinese intelligence asset. Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation while Trump says the FBI is also looking into the matter.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to an affair with a woman US officials identify as Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based tech company Megaspeed.

Nvidia CEO Linked to Alleged Chinese Spy

US intelligence has concluded she was acting as an agent passing information to Beijing's Ministry of State Security, according to US media reports. The two are not related. The revelation has sent shockwaves through the US tech sector, the White House and global AI policy circles. Nvidia has launched an independent investigation into reports that its CEO was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Also read Nvidia board probes CEO Jensen Huang over alleged spy relationship

The board said it has no reason to believe national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but will examine all available information using outside counsel. President Donald Trump said the FBI is also looking into the affair, telling a White House briefing he phoned Huang directly. Trump said Huang told him he had absolutely no idea the person in question was a spy.

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Huang, 63, a US citizen who co-founded Nvidia more than 30 years ago, is known as the poster boy of the AI boom in his trademark leather jacket. His company makes the world's highest-grade computer chips, used by businesses and governments to power and scale AI models. Nvidia is the most valuable company in the world, and Huang holds a rare direct line to the US president.

Just months ago he took a live phone call from Trump and put him on speakerphone during a public panel discussion. Beijing has denied Alice Huang is a Chinese spy and labelled the claims as smears against China. English-language state media outlet the Global Times called it a political witch hunt and suggested Western media had been seduced by a sexy spy plotline.

Denials And Questions Over Megaspeed Exports

It said the public has seen no hard evidence to back the central allegations, and that the extramarital affair had no connection to chip manufacturing nor posed a technical risk. The story began emerging last year when the New York Times and Bloomberg raised questions about Megaspeed, a Singapore-based buyer of Nvidia chips. Concerns centred on whether the company was flouting US restrictions on AI chip exports.

Last month a further NYT report said Jensen Huang and Alice Huang had formed a close relationship, and that American officials believed she was a Chinese intelligence asset. Intelligence about a romantic engagement was presented to Trump last year and he chose to take no direct action, according to the NYT. Megaspeed said it operates fully in compliance with all applicable laws, including US export control regulations.

Trump has met Huang at least five to seven times since returning to office, and has praised him as a great, brilliant person who has done amazing things for the country. Huang has flown on Air Force One and was famously picked up by Trump from a tarmac in Alaska while en route to Beijing. Four of their meetings touched on US export controls on advanced AI chips, which are almost entirely sold by Nvidia.

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Huang Wins Export Deals Under Trump Administration

Under former president Joe Biden, the Chips Act imposed sweeping limits on what semiconductor technologies US companies could sell to overseas partners, especially those vulnerable to Chinese pressure. Under Trump, Huang notched major victories. Trump first invited him to the White House six days after inauguration to discuss AI policy and chips. More meetings followed in July and August 2025.

Then Trump allowed Nvidia to export downgraded chips to China, a deal experts said would help Beijing compete on the AI frontier. Five months later, days after another meeting, Trump agreed to let Nvidia export the far more powerful H200 chips to China in exchange for 25% of the revenue. It is not unusual for tech companies to lobby Washington, nor for Trump to grant access to men he likes.

Spy Relationship Coincided With Policy Lobbying

What is now apparent is that during this crucial year for Nvidia, Huang was intimately involved with a reported Chinese spy. The two were first seen together at a Taipei restaurant, at the height of Huang's lobbying push shortly before Trump agreed to let Nvidia sell the H200s. Alice Huang could have gleaned glimpses into US policy as it was being made and into Trump's chaotic thinking on AI.

Huang was a key figure for governments formulating AI policy and met world leaders from South Korea to Saudi Arabia, joining then UK prime minister Keir Starmer on stage in London. On Monday it was reported that Nvidia appeared to have successfully leaned on the US commerce department to halt an investigation into potential chip smuggling by Megaspeed. That pressure came through a Trump appointee who allowed Nvidia to reach out about the case.

Congressional Scrutiny Looms Amid APEC Summit

Huang has already been called to give evidence before at least three congressional committees, where he is likely to face a grilling over the affair. The scandal is especially relevant as China prepares for a third meeting between President Xi Jinping and Trump next week at the APEC summit in Shenzhen. Despite shares plummeting after news of the investigation, the Nvidia board is standing by the man widely thought of as Mr Nvidia.