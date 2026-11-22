Country Women's Association member Ellice Schrader, co-host of ABC's Recipe of the Year, shares her tips for a moist Christmas fruit cake that slices cleanly, including using Aldi mixed fruit, baking in a cardboard box and cooling overnight.

Country Women's Association member Ellice Schrader, co-host of ABC's Recipe of the Year, has shared her tips for baking a moist Christmas fruit cake that slices cleanly.

She also revealed her go-to dried fruit is Aldi's mixed fruit bags, which contain apricot and pineapple pieces. Schrader is a co-host of Recipe of the Year alongside Good Food contributor Adam Liaw and actor Pia Miranda. She has been winning agricultural show cooking competitions for the past 40 years and has judged for the past eight, including at Sydney Royal contests. Love it or loathe it, nothing stirs up debate quite like Christmas cake.

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Everyone has an opinion on it, including Schrader. It's my favourite cake, she says. I absolutely love a rich, dark fruit cake. Schrader regularly bakes light fruit cakes and sultana cakes at home, but at Christmas she makes a traditional dark fruit cake using her mother's recipe.

The hefty bake calls for 12 eggs and 3.5 kilograms of dried fruit, and she only makes it once a year. Schrader rarely lines her cake tins, but fruit cake is the exception. She uses several layers of baking paper to shield the edges and help the cake cook evenly. Some people will put folded newspaper around the outside of the tin and tie it with string, she says.

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Some people sit their cake on an old Woman's Weekly. I actually put mine in a cardboard box. Schrader cuts down a standard delivery box so the tin sits snugly inside, covering the base and sides, with the top exposed. A fruit cake basically needs to be blanketed and snuggled in so it cooks evenly, she says.

Low Slow Baking Technique And Moisture Tips

She bakes her fruit cake low and slow, 130 degrees in a conventional oven and lower for fan forced, for six hours, turning the cake at a midway point. She also puts a ramekin of water in the oven. It keeps the cake moist, she says. You won't find that in any recipe book.

Cooking competitions can be strict about dried fruit, but at home anything goes: currants, cherries, figs or dates are all fine, as long as you match the recipe's weight, about 1 kilogram for a standard 20 centimetre cake tin. Schrader's pick is Aldi's mixed fruit bags. Sometimes I mix my fruit individually, but personally I love the Aldi mixed fruit, she says. That's my go-to.

It's got bits of apricot in there, and bits of pineapple. I like the variety, and I like the evenness of the fruit in the bag. For a clean slice that doesn't crumble, you will need to cut the fruit. That's the rule of fruit cakes, Schrader says.

How To Cut Fruit For Clean Slices

So if you use a currant, then your sultanas will have to be cut in half, and your raisins would need to be cut in thirds. So whatever is the smaller piece of fruit you use, everything else has to be cut to that size. When it's done correctly, a knife should glide through. You don't get any fruit dragging, and there's no crumbs falling out, she says.

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At home, however, it comes down to taste and how much time you have. I personally don't cut my fruit up, she admits. I can't be bothered and I like to eat mine with the chunks of fruit in it. While you might be tempted to admire your handiwork, resist the urge to turn your cake out the moment it leaves the oven.

If I cook the cake today, I don't take it out until tomorrow, says Schrader, who leaves her fruit cake to cool overnight under a tea towel so the heavy crumb can properly firm up. You'll know your cake is ready to come out of the oven when a skewer comes out clean, but don't leave it in a second longer. If you wait until it's really cooked, then you've gone too far, says Schrader.

You can overcook a cake easily by not realising that it takes hours for the cake to cool down. There's a fine line between a lovely cooked cake and an overcooked one. There are two main ways to keep your cake moist and boozy. You can soak your fruit before baking, or feed the cake afterwards.

Soaking Fruit And Injecting Rum For Moisture

Schrader often soaks hers, and in the lead-up to Christmas she has containers of fruit soaking all over the house. For competitions, she uses apera, an Australian sherry, as judges are more interested in the flavour of the fruit than the booze. At home, she uses rum. Her mother would pour rum over the cake as soon as it came out of the oven, but Schrader likes to use a syringe.

A needle and a syringe are marvellous things. I just squirt a bit in every so often, especially into a pudding, she says. She keeps her fruit cake wrapped in foil and stored in a container until Christmas Day. If you love fruit cake but would rather leave it to the professionals, Schrader bakes dozens of Christmas cakes every year, which she sells through the Cessnock CWA branch.

Orders for her Christmas cakes have now closed, but she will have a few extra for sale at the CWA Cessnock Market Day, held on Saturday, December 5, at 161 Vincent Street, Cessnock.